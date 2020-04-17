(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 17 aprile 2020
In 2019, Vietnam imported $12.8 billion in consumer-oriented products. Vietnam’s young population, growing middle class, and rapid urbanization is leading to more eating out, traveling, shopping in supermarkets and hypermarkets, and increased consumption of convenience and processed foods. Promising food processing ingredients include, tree nuts, minced pork, poultry products, dairy products, other edible bovine products, processed fruits, peanuts, wheat, and potatoes.
Vietnam: Food Processing Ingredients
