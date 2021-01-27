(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 27 gennaio 2021

In 2020, Vietnam maintained certification requirements for imported animals and animal products and plant and plant products, as well as certificate requirements for processed and pre-packaged food. Updates have been made to Section 1.3 – Meat, Poultry and Products Thereof and Section 2.1 – Certificate of Free Sale, as U.S. competent authorities have switched to issue electronic export certificates.

Vietnam: FAIRS Export Certificate Report

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/vietnam-fairs-export-certificate-report-4