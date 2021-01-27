mercoledì, Gennaio 27, 2021
Breaking News

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH UK FOREIGN SECRETARY RAAB

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER MAAS

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER MAAS

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH UK FOREIGN SECRETARY RAAB

USA, DAL 7 FEBBRAIO LA SETTIMANA DEL MATRIMONIO

VACCINI E DISABILITà, L’ALLARME DELL’ISTITUTO SERAPHICUM

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTER LE DRIAN

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTER LE DRIAN

COMUNICAZIONI IN AULA

RESOCONTO DELLA CHIAMATA DEL CONSIGLIERE PER LA SICUREZZA NAZIONALE JAKE SULLIVAN CON…

Agenparl

VIETNAM: FAIRS COUNTRY REPORT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 27 gennaio 2021

This report provides information of the food and agricultural laws and regulations currently in force in Vietnam. Updates made to Section I – Food Laws, Section II-Labeling Requirements, Section VI-Other requirements, Regulations and Registration Measures and Section IX-Import Procedures. New sections added to the report: Executive Summary, Section 5.4- Maximum Limits (MLs) of Contaminants in Feeds and Section X-Trade Facilitation

Vietnam: FAIRS Country Report

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/vietnam-fairs-country-report-4

Post collegati

VIETNAM: FAIRS EXPORT CERTIFICATE REPORT

Redazione

SOUTH KOREA: FAIRS EXPORT CERTIFICATE REPORT

Redazione

VIETNAM: FAIRS COUNTRY REPORT

Redazione

EUROPEAN UNION: EFSA EVALUATES EU ANIMAL WELFARE SITUATION IN FARM TO FORK REFIT EFFORT

Redazione

NETHERLANDS: OVERVIEW OF THE DUTCH BEER MARKET

Redazione

EUROPEAN UNION: EUROPEAN COMMISSION LAUNCHES PUBLIC CONSULTATION ON THE REVISION OF GEOGRAPHICAL INDICATIONS LEGISLATION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More