This report provides information of the food and agricultural laws and regulations currently in force in Vietnam. Updates made to Section I – Food Laws, Section II-Labeling Requirements, Section VI-Other requirements, Regulations and Registration Measures and Section IX-Import Procedures. New sections added to the report: Executive Summary, Section 5.4- Maximum Limits (MLs) of Contaminants in Feeds and Section X-Trade Facilitation

Vietnam: FAIRS Country Report

