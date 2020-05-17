domenica, Maggio 17, 2020
VIETNAM: COVID-19 IN VIETNAM

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 17 maggio 2020

Vietnam has garnered international praise for its handling of COVID-19. With only 288 reported cases since the start of the pandemic, Vietnam lifted its maximum social distancing requirements on April 23, allowing the economy to begin its recovery. While COVID-19 has had far-reaching effects on agricultural trade, consumer demand, and prices, Vietnam has been able to dampen the worst effects of the virus.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/vietnam-covid-19-vietnam

