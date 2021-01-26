VIET NAM: SUPPORT TO STRENGTHENING LOCAL HEALTH CARE PROGRAM

(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), mar 26 gennaio 2021 The technical assistance (TA) aimed to enhance the government of Viet Nam’s capacity in implementing the Strengthening the Local Health Care Program (SLHCP) masterplan. Specifically, the TA supported the government in formulating an institutional and capacity development and investment framework to address the capacity and resource gaps of the local health care (LHC) system.

This report validates the completion report’s assessment of the TA.

IED overall assessment is successful.



