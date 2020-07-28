mercoledì, Luglio 29, 2020
VIET NAM: HO CHI MINH CITY–LONG THANH–DAU GIAY EXPRESSWAY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT

(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), mar 28 luglio 2020 At the request of the government, ADB approved a sovereign loan from ordinary capital resources to the Government of Viet Nam for the Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC)–Long Thanh–Dau Giay (HLD) Expressway Construction Project. Government of Japan provided cofinancing through the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, now the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). At appraisal, the project envisaged the construction of approximately 51 kilometers (km) of four-lane, tolled expressway.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/adb_whatsnew/~3/BtyYpoqBrto/viet-nam-ho-chi-minh-city-long-thanh-dau-giay-expressway-construction-project

