mercoledì, Gennaio 27, 2021
PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 27, 2021

ARGENTINA. UNA RELIQUIA DEL BEATO ACUTIS NELLA BASILICA DEL PILAR

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2833 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

FORUM DI DAVOS: COOPERAZIONE E RISPOSTA GLOBALE ALLA PANDEMIA

UNHCR: I PAESI TORNINO AD ACCOGLIERE RIFUGIATI E A SALVARE VITE

SPEECH: PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 26 JANUARY 2021

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS A.KONYUK MEETS THE DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER OF ARMENIA

PRESENTAZIONE ON LINE DELL’INNO DELLA GMG DI LISBONA

DUTCH DPA IMPOSES ORDER SUBJECT TO PENALTY ON HEALTH INSURER CZ

26/01/2021 PACE ELECTS ANDREAS ZüND JUDGE TO THE EUROPEAN COURT OF HUMAN…

VIDEO: RELIVE 50 YEARS OF DAL NEWS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HALIFAX (NOVA SCOTIA CANADA), mer 27 gennaio 2021

Watch as we take you on a quick trip through the last 50 years of Dal News — from the printed word of University News to the informative digital reach of today.

[embedded content]

 

50 years of Dal News – Full coverage

Fonte/Source: https://www.dal.ca/news/2021/01/26/relive-50-years-of-dal-news.html?utm_source=dalnewsRSS&utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=dalnews

