(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIAN, mar 28 aprile 2020

description

Transcript

Hi I am Kirsty And I’m the Creative Director at Social Ocean.

My service based marketing agency is located in Clontarf which is about thirty minutes north of the Brisbane Airport in Queensland.

When our venue was shutdown we had to consider whether or not we too would shut down.

Fonte/Source: https://www.industry.gov.au/data-and-publications/video-covid-19-australia-responds-social-ocean