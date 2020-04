(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIAN, mar 28 aprile 2020

Questacon, Australia’s science and technology centre in Canberra are moving science learning programs online while the physical centre is closed.

Transcript

Hi, I am Michaela, and I am David.

Michaela: And we’re part of the team at Questacon, the National Science and Technology Centre.

Fonte/Source: https://www.industry.gov.au/data-and-publications/video-covd-19-australia-responds-questacon