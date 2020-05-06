mercoledì, Maggio 6, 2020
VIDEO CONFERENCE OF THE EUROGROUP

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, mer 06 maggio 2020

The Eurogroup is an informal body where the ministers of the euro area member countries discuss matters relating to their shared responsibilities related to the euro.

Its main task is to ensure close coordination of economic policies among the euro area member countries. It also aims to promote conditions for stronger economic growth.

The Eurogroup is also responsible for preparing the Euro Summit meetings and for their follow-up.

In regular format, the Eurogroup will discuss:

  • Portugal – 10th post programme surveillance
  • Austria – updated draft budgetary plan
  • G7 debrief from ministerial meeting
  • Economic situation in the euro area – European Commission spring forecast
  • COVID-19 – Pandemic Crisis Support

Fonte/Source: https://europa.eu/newsroom/events/video-conference-eurogroup-0_en

