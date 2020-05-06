VIDEO CONFERENCE OF THE EUROGROUP

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, mer 06 maggio 2020
The Eurogroup is an informal body where the ministers of the euro area member countries discuss matters relating to their shared responsibilities related to the euro.
Its main task is to ensure close coordination of economic policies among the euro area member countries. It also aims to promote conditions for stronger economic growth.
The Eurogroup is also responsible for preparing the Euro Summit meetings and for their follow-up.
In regular format, the Eurogroup will discuss:
- Portugal – 10th post programme surveillance
- Austria – updated draft budgetary plan
- G7 debrief from ministerial meeting
- Economic situation in the euro area – European Commission spring forecast
- COVID-19 – Pandemic Crisis Support
