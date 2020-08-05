VICTORIA PERMITTED WORKER SCHEME

(AGENPARL) – SYDNEY (AUSTRALIA), mer 05 agosto 2020

Employers may need to issue worker permits for employees required to attend a work site. If this means that employers need to issue separate worker permits for new rostering periods, the employee will need to carry their old worker permit, to ensure authorities can verify with their employer.

ASIAL has received advice from the Premier’s office stating that permits will be required for security personnel (possession of a current security licence or registration is not enough).

A copy of the Permitted Worker Scheme Template is available here>

Individuals must carry a copy of the permit with them.

For more information visit The VIC Justice Department>

From 11:59pm Wednesday 5 August, workplaces in Melbourne must be closed unless: – The workplace is part of a permitted activity, or – All employees are working from home. From 11:59pm on Wednesday 5 August, employers that require their staff to attend a work site must issue a worker permit to their employees – this is the employer’s responsibility. Penalties of up to $19,826 (for individuals) and $99,132 (for businesses) will apply to employers who issue worker permits to employees who do not meet the requirements of the worker permit scheme or who otherwise breach the scheme requirements. There will also be on-the-spot fines of up to $1,652 (for individuals) and up to $9,913 (for businesses) for anyone who breaches the scheme requirements. This includes employers, and employees who do not carry their worker permit when travelling to and from work. Find out more about eligiblity, information employers will need, how to issue a worker permit and carrying a permit here>

COVID-19 Safety Plan Template for Members Organisations are required by law to have COVID Safe Plan in place. Find out more here> To assist our members in responding to changed work arrangements, ASIAL has developed a COVID-19 Safety Plan template for members to manage the risks of direct infection and control entry to the workplace. Also included is a COVID-19 Customer Contact Checklist. For more information email <a or <a

Essential Service Template Letter To assist our members, ASIAL has drafted a Template Letter that can be provided to employees based on current advice from the government. If this changes we will notify members. Access the COVID-19 Essential Services Letter for members here>

