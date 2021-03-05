(AGENPARL) – ven 05 marzo 2021 You are subscribed to In the Muse Blog from the Library of Congress.

Vicomtesse Marie de Grandval: A composer with pen names galore
03/05/2021 07:00 AM EST

At the end of my January blog post about 19th-century French composer Louise Anglique Bertin, I promised that a feature was forthcoming about her contemporary Marie Felicie Clmence de Reiset, the Vicomtesse de Grandval (1828/30-1907). I cant wait to share some Music Division treasures of hers with you in honor of Womens History Month!

