venerdì, Marzo 5, 2021
Breaking News

FRANCESCO è ARRIVATO IN IRAQ, PELLEGRINO DI PACE NELLA TERRA DI ABRAMO

IL PAPA AI GIORNALISTI: IL VIAGGIO IN IRAQ è UN DOVERE VERSO…

THE SOCIAL SECURITY (CLAIMS AND PAYMENTS, EMPLOYMENT AND SUPPORT ALLOWANCE, PERSONAL INDEPENDENCE…

COVID, SPERANZA: ISTITUIRE FONDO DI SOLIDARIETA’ PER LA CAMPAGNA VACCINALE

VACCINI, RIUNIONE GOVERNO-REGIONI-ENTI LOCALI

LE VOCI DEI GIORNALISTI AL SEGUITO DEL PAPA

CANTALAMESSA: L’UMANITà DI GESù, IL PIù BELLO TRA I FIGLI DELL’UOMO

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS COMMENTED ON THE REQUEST OF THE PROSECUTOR…

“UN NUOVO SPIRITO CORRE A MOSUL”

SAKO: FRANCESCO FRA NOI Dà FORZA AL DESIDERIO DI CAMBIAMENTO

Agenparl

VICOMTESSE MARIE DE GRANDVAL: A COMPOSER WITH PEN NAMES GALORE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ven 05 marzo 2021 You are subscribed to In the Muse Blog from the Library of Congress.
Vicomtesse Marie de Grandval: A composer with pen names galore [ https://blogs.loc.gov/music/2021/03/vicomtesse-marie-de-grandval-a-composer-with-pen-names-galore/?loclr=eapab ] 03/05/2021 07:00 AM EST
At the end of my January blog post about 19th-century French composer Louise Anglique Bertin, I promised that a feature was forthcoming about her contemporary Marie Felicie Clmence de Reiset, the Vicomtesse de Grandval (1828/30-1907). I cant wait to share some Music Division treasures of hers with you in honor of Womens History Month! body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }
library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]
Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More