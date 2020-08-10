VICKSBURG DISTRICT’S DEGRAY LAKE TO HOST YOUTH DEER HUNT WITH COVID-19 SAFETY MEASURES

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 10 agosto 2020 VICKSBURG, Miss. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District’s DeGray Lake will host its fourth annual youth deer hunt Oct. 3 and 4, and COVID-19 precautions will be in place.

The registration deadline is Sept. 5, and hunters must email Kolin Cogburn at for an application. For more information, contact Cogburn at 870-246-5501, extension 64015.

To be eligible for participation, hunters must be between the ages of six and 15 and accompanied by an assistant at least 21 years of age. Youth hunters may harvest a maximum of one buck and two does during the hunt.





