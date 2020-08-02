domenica, Agosto 2, 2020
CALCIO, SPADAFORA: OGGI SI CHIUDE CAMPIONATO PIU’ LUNGO DELLA STORIA, ORA IL…

BOLOGNA, SALVINI: VERITÀ SU TUTTE LE STRAGI

ALLARME CARITAS INDIA: CON LA PANDEMIA IN AUMENTO ABUSI E VIOLENZE

ESTATE, TEMPO DI RIFLESSIONE E RESPONSABILITà

ON CHINA’S PREDATORY FISHING PRACTICES IN THE GALáPAGOS

COVID-19, NON REGREDISCE LA PANDEMIA. L’OMS AVVERTE CHE SARà LUNGA

PAPA AI GIOVANI DI MEDJUGORJE: è GESù CHE Dà SENSO PIENO ALLA…

IL PAPA VICINO AL NICARAGUA DOPO L’ATTACCO ALLA CATTEDRALE

VICE PRESIDENT WISHES THE PEOPLE ON THE EVE OF RAKSHA BANDHAN

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 02 agosto 2020

Vice President’s Secretariat

Vice President wishes the people on the eve of Raksha Bandhan

02 AUG 2020 6:46PM by PIB Delhi

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has wished the people on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

Following is the full text of the message –

“I convey my greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Across India and worldwide, the sacred bonds between brothers and sisters are honoured on Raksha Bandhan day. This festival reaffirms the strong ties of love and affection that bind brothers and sisters together.

On this auspicious occasion, let us also resolve to uphold the dignity and respect traditionally accorded to women in our society and empower women to reach their true potential.

May this festival bring peace, harmony and prosperity in our country.”

