Vice President wishes the people on the eve of Raksha Bandhan

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has wished the people on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

Following is the full text of the message –

“I convey my greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Across India and worldwide, the sacred bonds between brothers and sisters are honoured on Raksha Bandhan day. This festival reaffirms the strong ties of love and affection that bind brothers and sisters together.

On this auspicious occasion, let us also resolve to uphold the dignity and respect traditionally accorded to women in our society and empower women to reach their true potential.

May this festival bring peace, harmony and prosperity in our country.”

