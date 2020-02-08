8 Febbraio 2020
VICE PRESIDENT VISITS EASTERN NAVAL COMMAND (ENC) BRIEFED ON ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES OF ENC

(AGENPARL) – New Delhi (india), sab 08 febbraio 2020

Ministry of Defence

Vice President Visits Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Briefed on Roles and Responsibilities of ENC

08 FEB 2020 5:50PM by PIB Delhi

Hon’ble Vice President Shri M Venkaiah Naidu arrived at Visakhapatnam on a maiden visit to the Eastern Naval Command(ENC) on Saturday, 08 Feb 20.  On arrival at INS Dega, the Hon’ble Vice President was received by Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief(FOC-in-C) ENC and officials from the District Administration. The Hon’ble Vice President reviewed a ceremonial Guard of Honour and thereafter held discussions with the FOC-in-C at HQENC.  He was given a comprehensive briefing on the role and responsibilities of ENC.  The Vice President was taken by boat forharbourfamiliarisation which was followed by a visit to the indigenously built stealth frigate INS Sahyadri where he was given a guided tour and an overview on the operational capabilities and combat prowess of the Indian Navy.  Later, the Hon’ble Vice President interacted with naval personnel.

Fonte/Source: http://pib.nic.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1602536

