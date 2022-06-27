30.9 C
Rome
martedì, Giugno 28, 2022
Vice President Kamala Harris-2022-06-27 23:29

By Redazione
What happened on Friday was a complete dismantling of reproductive freedom by the Supreme Court. Right now, we are fighting to restore what the Court took away. https://t.co/8NWcWCpV36
Twitter – Vice President Kamala Harris

