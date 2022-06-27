Twitter Vice President Kamala Harris-2022-06-27 23:29 By Redazione 28 Giugno 2022 0 1 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read 岸田文雄-2022-06-27 23:20 28 Giugno 2022 岸田文雄-2022-06-27 23:20 28 Giugno 2022 岸田文雄-2022-06-27 23:20 28 Giugno 2022 Ernesto Carbone-2022-06-27 23:20 28 Giugno 2022 Redazione What happened on Friday was a complete dismantling of reproductive freedom by the Supreme Court. Right now, we are fighting to restore what the Court took away. https://t.co/8NWcWCpV36Twitter – Vice President Kamala Harris 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous article岸田文雄-2022-06-27 23:20 - Advertisement - Correlati 岸田文雄-2022-06-27 23:20 28 Giugno 2022 岸田文雄-2022-06-27 23:20 28 Giugno 2022 岸田文雄-2022-06-27 23:20 28 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli 岸田文雄-2022-06-27 23:20 28 Giugno 2022 岸田文雄-2022-06-27 23:20 28 Giugno 2022 岸田文雄-2022-06-27 23:20 28 Giugno 2022 Ernesto Carbone-2022-06-27 23:20 28 Giugno 2022 Ernesto Carbone-2022-06-27 23:20 28 Giugno 2022