domenica, Agosto 16, 2020
Breaking News

CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION FALLS 4.6% AT THE END OF JUNE 2020

PAROLIN AGLI ASSUNZIONISTI: AUDACI, LIBERI E AL SERVIZIO DEL PROSSIMO PER EVANGELIZZARE

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRIME MINISTER MORAWIECKI

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA

U.S.-POLAND ENHANCED DEFENSE COOPERATION AGREEMENT

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRIME MINISTER MORAWIECKI

Agenparl

VICE PRESIDENT GREETS PEOPLE ON THE OCCASION OF NAVROZ

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 16 agosto 2020

Vice President’s Secretariat

Vice President greets people on the occasion of Navroz

Posted On:
16 AUG 2020 10:04AM by PIB Delhi

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu greeted people on the occasion of Navroz through a message.

The following is the full text of the message:

I extend my warm greetings to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of ‘Navroz’, which marks the beginning of Parsi New Year.

The Parsi community holds a special place in the cultural mosaic that is India. Through their zeal for hard work and dedication, India’s Parsi community has made invaluable contribution to nation building. The Parsi New year which marks the beginning of spring, is a celebration of renewal and rejuvenation. Celebrating Navroz in its true sense means imbibing good thoughts, doing good deeds, living truthfully and walking on the path of righteousness.

India and the world continue to fight a relentless battle against the spread of COVID-19. Though Navroz is an occasion for family and friends to come together and worship and celebrate, this year, we would have to be content with a modest celebration which is confined to our homes. We must also strictly adhere to the safety norms of physical distancing and personal hygiene during the celebrations.

May this festival bring amity, prosperity and happiness in our lives.

********

VRRK/MS/MSY/DP

(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 4

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1646240

Post collegati

VICE PRESIDENT GREETS PEOPLE ON THE OCCASION OF NAVROZ

Redazione

NCC ALL SET FOR A MAJOR EXPANSION TO COVER 173 BORDER AND COASTAL DISTRICTS

Redazione

PM PAYS TRIBUTES TO SHRI ATAL BIHARI VAJPAYEE ON HIS PUNYA TITHI

Redazione

PM EXTENDS HIS GREETINGS ON PARSI NEW YEAR, NAVROZ

Redazione

1,528 COVID-19 RECOVERIES AND 63,872 PCR TESTS, MOH SAYS

Redazione

MOH: ICU BED CAPACITY INCREASED BY 43% AT RIYADH HOSPITALS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More