Vice President expresses deep anguish over recent happenings in certain legislatures and Parliament



Respect the mandate of the people: Vice President Respect the mandate of the people: Vice President Asks people to choose their representatives on the basis of 4C’s – Character, Calibre, Capacity and Conduct Releases the book ‘A Child of Destiny’, penned by Prof. K. Ramakrishna Rao



08 FEB 2020 7:40PM by PIB Delhi

The Vice President of India, and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Shri M Venkaiah Naidu expressed deep anguish over the recent happenings in certain legislatures and Parliament with members resorting to acrimonious behavior.

Addressing the gathering after releasing a book titled, ‘A Child of Destiny’, an autobiography penned by Prof. K. Ramakrishna Rao, well-known educationist in Visakhapatnam today, he said that he was perturbed by the vitriolic language used by members against their opponents and underscored that they were only political rivals and not enemies. He expressed concern over the growing display of animosities by people in public life.

Pointing out that there were bound to be differences in a democracy, the Vice President cautioned that democracy would be the looser if there was no debate or discussion but only disruption. Observing that people were watching the conduct of the public representatives, he warned that there would be loss of faith in the system if the trend continued unchecked.

Shri Naidu asked political parties to respect the mandate of the people. He advised people to elect or choose their representatives based on their Character, Calibre, Capacity and Conduct instead of Cash, Caste, Community and Criminality.

Referring to Citizenship Amendment Act, Shri Naidu asserted that it does not discriminate against Indian citizens but seeks to provide citizenship to those who were persecuted on religious grounds in neighbouring countries.

Asking people to read and understand legislations like abrogation of Article 370 and the CAA, he cautioned that vested interests were trying to create a negative opinion overseas on India. He asserted that no country has any business to interfere in India’s internal affairs.

Addressing the young students in the gathering, Shri Naidu stressed the need to teach more about Indian history and make them aware of its heritage, culture and the contributions of freedom fighters and many other national icons. He said that the education they receive must be value-based.

He suggested reorienting the curriculum in terms of incorporating emerging trends in the area of higher education and improving methods of instruction to leverage the endless possibilities of Information Technology.

Describing Prof. K. Ramakrishna Rao as a multifaceted genius, the Vice President said that he was a pre-eminent scholar, a dedicated academician, a celebrated author, an accomplished researcher, scientist and a steadfast Gandhian.

“His contribution to philosophy and Gandhian thought and the role of parapsychology in human behaviour is truly phenomenal,” he added.

Shri Naidu called upon the younger generation to read the auto- biography and draw inspiration from his life.

The Minister for Culture and Tourism of Govt. of Andhra Pradesh

Shri MuttamSetti Srinivasa Rao, Chancellor of GITAM University, Prof. K Ramakrishna Rao, Vice Chancellor of GITAM University, Prof. K. Siva Rama Krishna, President, GITAM, Shri M Bharath and Vice-President, Prof. M Gangadhar Rao and many other dignitaries were present at the venue.

The following is the full text of Vice President’s speech

“I am delighted to be here with all of you on this special occasion of the release of the book ‘A Child of Destiny’, an autobiography penned by Prof. K. Ramakrishna Rao.

Prof. K. Ramakrishna Rao is multifaceted genius. He is a pre-eminent scholar, a dedicated academemcian, a celebrated author, an accomplished researcher and Scientist and a steadfast Gandhian. He has to his credit, manifold academic achievements and plethora of awards, including the prestigious Padma Shri. Hehas authored as many as 20 books and 300 research papers. Hehas had a rewarding career and a fulfilling family life.

He has witnessed life in all its kaleidoscopic academic splendor. Yet there remains in him an everlasting thirst to contribute to the academic shelves of the library.

బహుముఖప్రజ్ఞాశాలి, విద్యావేత్త, రచయిత, శాస్త్రవేత్త, గాంధీజీఆలోచనలనుఆచరిస్తున్నప్రొఫెసర్శ్రీరామకృష్ణారావువంటిగొప్పవ్యక్తిఆత్మకథ

‘ఎచైల్డ్ఆఫ్డెస్టినీ’.మాతృదేశం, జన్మభూమిపైప్రేమను.. విద్య, ఉద్యోగం, సేవసందర్భంగాసంపాదించినఅపారమైనజ్ఞానాన్నిరంగరించిప్రొఫెసర్శ్రీరామకృష్ణారావుగారుఆత్మకథరూపంలోతీసుకొచ్చారు. వారిజీవితంలోఎదురైనఅనూహ్యమలుపులు, మార్పులు, అనుభవాలు, స్ఫూర్తిదాయకఘట్టాలన్నీకలిపిపుస్తకరూపంలోపొందుపరిచారు. గ్రామీణనేపథ్యంనుంచిఅంచెలంచెలుగాఎదుగుతూ.. అంతర్జాతీయస్థాయికిఎదిగినఓప్రత్యేకమైనవ్యక్తిప్రేరణాత్మకమైనగాథఇది.

He imbibed the great philosophical traditions of the East and the West under the tutelage of his gurus Saileswar Sen and Sachidananda Murthy of Andhra University and Richard Mc Keon at the University of Chicago.

His contribution to philosophy and Gandhian thought and the role of parapsychology in human behavior is truly phenomenal.

Destiny does indeed play an important role in taking us to new places, introducing us to new people and offering us careers that we never would have thought of taking up. However, it is for us to rise to the occasion, overcome the challenges and accomplish higher goals.

Prof. Rao could have easily settled for a very comfortable life in the United States along with his children and grandchildren, but he willingly chose to return to India for the love of his country and a burning zeal to carry forward Gandhian philosophy among his fellowmen. He chose to stay grounded and become the crusader of higher education and Gandhian way of life.

A man of pleasant bearing, charm and a calm demeanor, Prof. K. Ramakrishna Rao Garu is a name to be reckoned with and his book ‘A Child of Destiny’ is an essential volume for all educationists, academicians, and for anyone who admires the spirit of service.

ప్రొఫెసర్రామకృష్ణారావుగారుఆయురారోగ్యాలతో, సుఖసంతోషాలతోకలకాలంజీవించాలని.. ఈరచనలను, విద్యాభివృద్ధితృష్ణనుకొనసాగించాలని, భవిష్యత్తరాలకుప్రేరణనుఅందిస్తూఉండాలనిమనస్ఫూర్తిగాకోరుతున్నాను.

సోదర, సోదరీమణులారా, యువమిత్రులారా,

వలసవాదపాలననుంచివిముక్తులై 1947లోస్వాతంత్ర్యంపొందిననాటినుంచినేటివరకుదేశంలోసామాజిక, ఆర్థిక, విద్య, వైద్యరంగాల్లోఅభివృద్ధిజరిగింది. ప్రపంచంలోనిమిగిలినదేశాలతోపోలిస్తేఅద్భుతమైనపురోగతిసాధించేసామర్థ్యంకూడామనదేశానికిఉంది.

ప్రపంచంలోనేపరిపక్వతకలిగిన, అతిపెద్దప్రజాస్వామ్యదేశంమనభారతదేశం. సుస్థిరరాజకీయ, ఆర్థికవ్యవస్థమనప్రత్యేకత. 2.9 ట్రిలియన్డాలర్లజీడీపీతోప్రపంచంలోనేఐదోఅతిపెద్దఆర్థికవ్యవస్థగాఅవతరించాం. తాత్కాలికంగామాద్యం 6శాతానికిలోపలేఉన్నవృద్ధిరేటువచ్చేఆర్థికసంవత్సరం 6శాతానికిచేరుకుంటుందని.. ఆర్బీఐచెబుతోంది. ఇదేజరిగితేత్వరలోభారత్ 5 ట్రిలియన్డాలర్లఆర్థికవ్యవస్థగాఅవతరిస్తుందనిఆశిస్తున్నాం. ఇదేవిషయాన్నిఅంతర్జాతీయసంస్థలు, ప్రపంచబ్యాంకుఅంచనావేస్తున్నాయి. భారతప్రభుత్వంకూడాఈదిశగా ‘రిఫామ్, పర్ఫామ్, ట్రాన్స్ఫామ్’ నినాదంతోఅనేకసంస్కరణలుచేపట్టింది.

ప్రస్తుతంప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగాఆర్థికమాంద్యంకొనసాగుతోంది. బలమైనఆర్థికమూలాలపునాదులపైఏర్పడినమనఆర్థికవ్యవస్థకుఈమందగమనం.. తాత్కాలికమే.

భారత్ 5 ట్రిలియన్డాలర్లఆర్థికవ్యవస్థగామారేందుకువిస్తృతమైనఅవకాశాలున్నాయి. ఇందుకుకారణంమనయువశక్తి. 2018లోవిడుదలైనసర్వేలప్రకారంమనదేశంలోఆధారపడేవారి (డిపెండెంట్స్) సంఖ్యకన్నాపనిచేసేవారిసంఖ్య (వర్కింగ్ఏజ్గ్రూప్) భారీపరిమాణంలోపెరిగింది. ఈమార్పునుసమర్థవంతంగావినియోగించుకుంటే 2055 వరకుమనవద్దకావాల్సినంతమానవవనరులుఅందుబాటులోఉంటాయనితాజానివేదికలుచెబుతున్నాయి. వీటిప్రకారంమరో 35 ఏళ్లపాటుప్రపంచానికిమానవవనరులనుఅందించేందుకుభారత్వద్దసరిపోయేంతయువశక్తిఉంది.

We must not fail to reap this incredible demographic dividend, this great growth potential that this enormous youth population presents. However, the population alone cannot propel growth.

We can only harness the economic potential of this youth population if we are able to provide quality education, good health, and decent employment to them.

It is laudable that Budget 2020 allocated Rs. crore for the education sector and Rs.3,000 crore for skill development for the next fiscal.We must focus on improving education along the three dimensions; that of equity, affordability and quality.

To improve quality, we must invest much more in continuous professional development programme for teachers and make teaching a lucrative profession so that the best minds in the country are attracted to teaching.

Efforts need to be taken to enhance the curriculum in terms of incorporating new, emerging trends in the area of higher education. We must also explore new and improved methods of instruction, leveraging the endless possibilities of Information Technology.

Even though we have been able to bring about praiseworthy quantitative improvements, I am afraid we have not fared very well when it comes to qualitative learning outcomes.

I feel that learning outcomes must be constantly evaluated through independent, non-partisan assessments and a robust monitoring scheme at ground zero so that we can make course corrections as and when required.

అనుకున్నలక్ష్యాలనుసాధించేందుకుమనవిద్యావ్యవస్థలోగణనీయమైనమార్పులురావాల్సినతక్షణావసరంఉంది. మనచరిత్ర, సంస్కృతి, సంప్రదాయాలుబోధించడంతోపాటువిలువలతోకూడినవిద్యనురేపటిభవిష్యత్తరాలకుఅందించాల్సినఅవసరంఉంది. ఇలాంటివిద్యవిధానంద్వారానే.. విద్యార్థుల్లోసానుకూలదృక్పథాన్ని, దేశభక్తిని, సామాజికసమస్యలపైఅవగాహన-పరిష్కారాలను, పౌరబాధ్యతలను, క్రమశిక్షణ, స్వచ్ఛతఅవసరంపైఅవగాహననుపెంపొందించేందుకువీలుంటుంది.

మనపిల్లల్లోశాస్త్ర, సాంకేతికస్పృహనుపెంపొందించడంతోపాటుకళలు, సాంస్కృతికఅంశాలు, సృజనాత్మకతనుప్రోత్సహించేఆలోచననునేర్పించాలి. నేటిపోటీప్రపంచంలోఎదురవుతున్నసమస్యలనుపరిష్కరించుకునేసామర్థ్యాన్నిప్రోత్సహించాలి. వీటన్నింటితోపాటునైపుణ్యాన్నిఅందించేలావిద్యావిధానంలోమార్పులుచేయాలి. అప్పుడే 21వశతాబ్దంలోఎదురవుతున్నసవాళ్లనుపరిష్కరించుకుని.. నిర్దేశితలక్ష్యాలనుచేరుకునేందుకుమార్గంసుగమంఅవుతుంది.

అటోమేషన్, కృత్రిమమేధవంటివిప్లవాత్మకమార్పులనుఅవసరమైనంతమేరమాత్రమేవినియోగించుకోవాలి. అవసరంలేనిచోటమానవమేధను, నైపుణ్యాన్నివినియోగించుకునేప్రయత్నంచేయాలి. అప్పుడేపోటీప్రపంచాన్నితట్టుకునినిలబడగలిగేశక్తిసామర్థ్యాలకుసానబెట్టుకోగలం.

నైపుణ్యాభివృద్ధికోసం 2021 మార్చినుంచిడిగ్రీ, డిప్లొమాకోర్సుల్లోఅప్రెంటిషిప్విధానాన్నితీసుకురావాలన్నకేంద్రప్రభుత్వనిర్ణయంస్వాగతించదగినది. ఈదిశగాయూనివర్సిటీలు, ప్రైవేటుసంస్థలుప్రత్యేకచొరవతీసుకునికేంద్రంతీసుకున్ననిర్ణయాన్నివిజయవంతంగాఅమలుచేయడంలోభాగస్వాములుకావాలి.

21వశతాబ్దపుతరగతిగదులునాలుగుగోడలకేపరిమితంకాకూడదు. ఆన్లైన్కోర్సులు, డిగ్రీలకుప్రోత్సాహమివ్వాలి. భారతీయవిద్యావ్యవస్థనుడిజిటైజేషన్చేయాలి. దీనిద్వారావిద్యావ్యవస్థకుఎదురవుతున్నచాలాఅడ్డంకులనుఅధిగమించవచ్చు. నాణ్యమైనవిద్యనుఅందరికీఅందుబాటులోకితీసుకురావొచ్చు.

I am very happy to learn that Governement has decided to let the top 100 institutions in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) to start full-fledged, degree level online education programme for students of deprived sections of the society. We need to overhaul and democratize our entire education system, taking it to the masses.

My dear young friends present here,

I hope that many of you will become entrepreneurs and innovators. Our Universities must act as centres for ideation, safe spaces for exploration and experimentation and conducive environments to entrepreneurship.

The youth of this country are leading many large trans-national corporations and business enterprises in foreign countries. We must nurture and foster the same entrepreneurial spirit within the nation too.

India is the world’s third largest start-up ecosystem. We must make it the largest in the world by leveraging the innovativeness, courage and brilliance of young people like you.

I would also appeal to all the students of the nation to set aside some time for social service.

I urge you to travel within the nation extensively, especially to the rural areas. Rural- Urban divide is one of the most burning issues that we face today.

I want you to find home-grown solutions to tackle this challenge.

I want you to set your sights firmly on two key words when it come to growth-Sutainability and Inclusion.

These are the two principles that you must use to temper each one of your ideas, your enterprises and your plans for the future of this nation.

You have before you the lives of stalwarts like Prof. K. Ramakrishna Rao and the Founder President of this University, Dr.M.V.V.S.Murthi to take inspiration from.

I have great confidence in the youth of this nation. You will shape the future of this nation and I have no doubt in my mind that it will be a bright one.

Let me once again congratulate Prof. K. Ramakrishna Rao Garu. I am confident that he would continue to be the guiding light to many young people.

I also applaud the GITAM University for facilitating this beautiful gathering here. I wish this University, its teachers, staff and students all the very best in their future endeavors.

Thank You!

Jai Hind! ”

