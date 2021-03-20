sabato, Marzo 20, 2021
VICE-MINISTER M. ADOMėNAS TOOK PART IN THE MEETING OF INTERNATIONAL COALITION FOR SAHEL

(AGENPARL) – VILNIUS (LITHUANIA), sab 20 marzo 2021 On 19 March, the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Mantas Adomėnas spoke at the second meeting of the foreign ministers of International Coalition for the Sahel. Deputy Minister welcomed results of G5 Summit at N’Djamena that assessed the situation in Sahel and reiterated that Lithuania will maintain its commitment to participation in the United Nations’ (UN) MINUSMA operation and European Union’s (EU) Training Mission in Mali.

Fonte/Source: //www.urm.lt/default/en/news/vice-minister-m-adomenas-took-part-in-the-meeting-of-international-coalition-for-sahel

