VIC – SECURITY REGULATOR POSITION ON BREACHES OF CHO DIRECTIVES

The Licensing and Regulation Division (LRD) regulate the private security industry to ensure public safety. As part of these duties, the LRD continually assess the suitability for individuals and businesses to hold private security licences and registrations. On or off duty, private security licence and registration holders are expected to undertake their duties with their core focus on maintaining public safety, ensuring a high level of accountability is associated with these roles.

The LRD would like to remind all private security licence and registration holders they must follow each of the Chief Health Officer’s (CHO’s) directives which are currently in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus and keep the community safe.

Victoria Police takes breaches of licence and/or registration conditions and CHO directives extremely seriously.

Blatant and deliberate disregard of the CHO’s directions endangers public safety and calls into question a private security licence or registration holders suitability to be licenced in an area that requires a strong emphasis on safety.

As a result, the LRD may conduct a Disciplinary Inquiry in accordance with section 50 and 105 of the Private Security Act 2004, which will examine the breach as well as a holistic assessment of the licensees suitability.

A range of actions may be taken as part of this process, including the immediate suspension and eventual cancellation of licences and registrations. Licensees may also be subject to a reprimand which may harm future licensing/registration applications.

Employers who ask their employees to work in breach of the CHO’s directives, including Stage 3 and 4 restrictions, may also face penalties.

If you are unsure around what activities are permitted under the CHO’s directives, please visit the Department of Health and Human Services website or phone the Coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398.

More information about the LRD’s response to COVID-19 can be found on the Victoria Police website – Private Security.

