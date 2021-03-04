giovedì, Marzo 4, 2021
Breaking News

£30 MILLION INVESTMENT TO PROVIDE CHANGING PLACES TOILETS

DEPARTMENT PRESS BRIEFING – MARCH 3, 2021

MERCOLEDì 3 MARZO 2021 – 302ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

PRESS RELEASE: LORD FROST CALL WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION VICE PRESIDENT MAROš ŠEFčOVIč:…

COMITATO EDITORIALE DEL WASHINGTON POST: IL SALARIO MINIMO DI 15 DOLLARI NON…

LA POLIZIA AVVERTE DEL COMPLOTTO DI UN GRUPPO DI MILIZIANI PER VIOLARE…

THE UNITED STATES AND THE NETHERLANDS HOST CONFERENCE ON MARITIME SECURITY

38 MANIFESTANTI UCCISI DALLE FORZE DEL MYANMAR, IL NUMERO PIù ALTO DAL…

DICHIARAZIONE MONUMENTO NAZIONALE <EM>EX</EM> CAMPO PRIGIONIA SERVIGLIANO: AVVIO DISCUSSIONE IN SEDE REDIGENTE…

AFGHANISTAN: STATEMENT OF THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE KILLING OF THREE FEMALE MEDIA…

Agenparl
Image default

VIBRATIONALLY EXCITED HC<SUB>3</SUB>N EMISSION IN NGC 1068: TRACING THE RECENT STAR FORMATION IN THE STARBURST RING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – GARCHING (GERMANY), gio 04 marzo 2021 First Author: Rico-Villas, F.
Instruments: ALMA_Band_3, ALMA_Bands
ProgramIDs: 2016.1.00232.S, 2013.1.00279.S, 2011.0.00083.S, 2013.1.00055.S, 2013.1.00060.S, 2013.1.00221.S, 2015.1.01144.S
BibCode: 2021MNRAS.502.3021R

Using the ALMA data, we have studied the HC3N and continuum emission in the starburst pseudo-ring (SB pseudo-ring) and the circumnuclear disc (CND) of the SB/active galactic nucleus (AGN) composite galaxy NGC 1068. We have detected emission from vibrationally excited HC3N (HC3N*) only towards one star-forming region of the SB pseudo-ring. Remarkably, HC3N* was not detected towards the CND despite its large HC3N v = 0 column density. From local thermodynamic equilibrium (LTE) and non-LTE modelling of HC3N*, we obtained a dust temperature (Tdust) of ∼250 K and a density $(n_{text{H}_2}) text{ of }6times 10^5$ cm-3 for this star-forming region. The estimated infrared (IR) luminosity of 5.8 × 108 L is typical of proto-superstar clusters (proto-SSCs) observed in the SB galaxy NGC 253. We use the continuum emissions at 147 and 350 GHz, along with CO and Pa α, to estimate the ages of other 14 SSCs in the SB pseudo-ring. We find the SSCs to be associated with the region connecting the nuclear bar with the SB pseudo-ring, supporting the inflow scenario. For the CND, our analysis yields Tdust ≤ 100 K and $n_{text{H}_2}sim (3!-!6)times 10^5$ cm-3. The very different dust temperatures found for the CND and the proto-SSC indicate that, while the dust in the proto-SSC is being efficiently heated from the inside by the radiation from massive protostars, the CND is being heated externally by the AGN, which in the IR optically thin case can only heat the dust to 56 K. We discuss the implications of the non-detection of HC3N* near the luminous AGN in NGC 1068 on the interpretation of the HC3N* emission observed in the SB/AGN composite galaxies NGC 4418 and Arp 220.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/ESOtelbibPapers/~3/KprP2CHd1jw/detail.php

Post collegati

VIBRATIONALLY EXCITED HC<SUB>3</SUB>N EMISSION IN NGC 1068: TRACING THE RECENT STAR FORMATION IN THE STARBURST RING

Redazione

AN ALMA SURVEY OF THE S2CLS UDS FIELD: OPTICALLY INVISIBLE SUBMILLIMETRE GALAXIES

Redazione

DISK EVOLUTION STUDY THROUGH IMAGING OF NEARBY YOUNG STARS (DESTINYS): LATE INFALL CAUSING DISK MISALIGNMENT AND DYNAMIC STRUCTURES IN SU AUR

Redazione

RESOLVED MOLECULAR LINE OBSERVATIONS REVEAL AN INHERITED MOLECULAR LAYER IN THE YOUNG DISK AROUND TMC1A

Redazione

A LONG STREAM OF METAL-POOR COOL GAS AROUND A MASSIVE STARBURST GALAXY AT Z = 2.67

Redazione

ALMA VIEW OF THE GALACTIC SUPER STAR CLUSTER RCW 38 AT 270 AU RESOLUTION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More