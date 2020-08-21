(AGENPARL) – CUPERTINO, ven 21 agosto 2020

Via-Cupertino Will Pause On-Demand Shuttle Service

Post Date:08/20/2020 3:00 pm

Via-Cupertino will place a temporary hold for on-demand shuttle service beginning this Saturday, August 22. This decision was made in light of extremely challenging operational conditions and low ridership due to COVID-19. We look forward to bringing back Via-Cupertino service when shared rides can safely resume. Please stay safe and wear a mask!

Return to full list >>

Fonte/Source: https://www.cupertino.org/Home/Components/News/News/5044/