venerdì, Agosto 21, 2020
Breaking News

SCUOLA, AZZOLINA: IN SETTIMANA CI SARA’ IL PROTOCOLLO SULLA RIPRESA

ASSASSINATIONS IN IRAQ

ASSASSINATIONS IN IRAQ

ASSASSINATIONS IN IRAQ

TAGLIO PARLAMENTARI, DI MAIO: SORPRESO DA SILENZIO FORZE POLITICHE

THE CHANGING GLOBAL ORDER IN A POST-PANDEMIC WORLD

TELEFONATA A SORPRESA DI PAPA FRANCESCO A CABO DELGADO IN MOZAMBICO

FUTURISTIC ‘VILLAGE’ CONCEPT LAUNCHES AT WORTHY DOWN STATION

BELGIAN DPA IMPOSES €20.000 FINE ON PROXIMUS FOR SEVERAL DATA PROTECTION INFRINGEMENTS

BIBBIANO. DELRIO, DA CRIMI SOLO PRIMO PASSO

Agenparl

VIA-CUPERTINO WILL PAUSE ON-DEMAND SHUTTLE SERVICE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CUPERTINO, ven 21 agosto 2020

Via-Cupertino Will Pause On-Demand Shuttle Service

Post Date:08/20/2020 3:00 pm

Via-Cupertino will place a temporary hold for on-demand shuttle service beginning this Saturday, August 22. This decision was made in light of extremely challenging operational conditions and low ridership due to COVID-19. We look forward to bringing back Via-Cupertino service when shared rides can safely resume. Please stay safe and wear a mask!

Return to full list >>

Fonte/Source: https://www.cupertino.org/Home/Components/News/News/5044/

Post collegati

STUDENT WORK FEATURED AT INTERNATIONAL COMPUTER GRAPHICS CONFERENCE

Redazione

ANG MEMBERS RECOGNIZED FOR HEROIC EFFORTS

Redazione

VIA-CUPERTINO WILL PAUSE ON-DEMAND SHUTTLE SERVICE

Redazione

INDIANA MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO DISTRIBUTING PESTICIDES

Redazione

SENNA (SENNOSIDES) TABLET, COATED [RITE AID]

Redazione

WILLIAMS HAND SANITIZER (ALCOHOL) GEL [COMBE INCORPORATED]

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More