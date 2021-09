(AGENPARL) – ven 10 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Folklife Today Blog from the Library of Congress.

09/10/2021 10:00 AM EDT

Today the Veterans History Project (VHP) launches a new online exhibit, part of our Experiencing War web feature series. Titled “Twenty Years of Service: Post 9/11 Veterans,” the exhibit explores the stories of 12 veterans who served during and after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Selected from VHP’s holdings of over 5,000 recent […]

