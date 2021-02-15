lunedì, Febbraio 15, 2021

Agenparl
Image default
Home » VETERINARY MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): PROTEQ WEST NILE, WEST NILE FEVER VACCINE (LIVE RECOMBINANT), DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 05/08/2011, REVISION: 15, STATUS: AUTHORISED

VETERINARY MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): PROTEQ WEST NILE, WEST NILE FEVER VACCINE (LIVE RECOMBINANT), DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 05/08/2011, REVISION: 15, STATUS: AUTHORISED

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 febbraio 2021

Proteq West Nile is a veterinary vaccine that contains West Nile recombinant canarypox virus (vCP2017). It is available as a suspension for injection.

Proteq West Nile is used to protect horses from 5 months of age against West Nile disease. West Nile disease is a mosquito-borne viral disease that can cause encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and meningitis (inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord).The vaccine is used to reduce the number of horses with the West Nile virus in their blood (viraemia) or with clinical signs of the disease.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/veterinary/EPAR/proteq-west-nile

Post collegati

MOLECULAR ENGINEERING OF CARBAZOLE-ACRYLONITRILE FLUOROPHORE: SUBSTITUENT-DEPENDENT OPTICAL PROPERTIES AND MECHANOCHROMISM

Redazione

KONINGIN MáXIMA BRENGT DIGITAAL WERKBEZOEK AAN UNIVERSITEIT UTRECHT OVER BREDE WELVAART

Redazione

FABRICATION AND CHARACTERIZATION OF 3D PRINTABLE NANOCELLULOSE-BASED HYDROGELS FOR TISSUE ENGINEERING

Redazione

FLUORESCENCE QUENCHING MEDIATED DETECTION OF HYDROGEN PEROXIDE USING TUNGSTEN INCORPORATED GRAPHITIC CARBON NITRIDE NANOFLAKES

Redazione

VETERINARY MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): PROTEQ WEST NILE, WEST NILE FEVER VACCINE (LIVE RECOMBINANT), DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 05/08/2011, REVISION: 15, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS: LIFE SCIENCE SECTOR DATA, 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More