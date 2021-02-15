VETERINARY MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): PROTEQ WEST NILE, WEST NILE FEVER VACCINE (LIVE RECOMBINANT), DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 05/08/2011, REVISION: 15, STATUS: AUTHORISED

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 febbraio 2021

Proteq West Nile is a veterinary vaccine that contains West Nile recombinant canarypox virus (vCP2017). It is available as a suspension for injection.

Proteq West Nile is used to protect horses from 5 months of age against West Nile disease. West Nile disease is a mosquito-borne viral disease that can cause encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and meningitis (inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord).The vaccine is used to reduce the number of horses with the West Nile virus in their blood (viraemia) or with clinical signs of the disease.