VETERINARY MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): PROFENDER, EMODEPSIDE,PRAZIQUANTEL, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 27/07/2005, REVISION: 19, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Cats

For cats suffering from, or at risk from, mixed parasitic infections caused by roundworms and tapeworms of the following species:

Roundworms (Nematodes)

Toxocara cati (mature adult, immature adult, L 4 and L 3 );

and L ); Toxocara cati (L 3 larvae) – treatment of queens during late pregnancy to prevent lactogenic transmission to the offspring;

larvae) – treatment of queens during late pregnancy to prevent lactogenic transmission to the offspring; Toxascaris leonina (mature adult, immature adult and L 4 );

); Ancylostoma tubaeforme (mature adult, immature adult and L 4 ).

Tapeworms (Cestodes)

Dipylidium caninum (mature adult and immature adult);

Taenia taeniaeformis (adult);

Echinococcus multilocularis (adult).

Lungworms

Aelurostrongylus abstrusus (adult).

Dogs

For dogs suffering from, or at risk from, mixed parasitic infections caused by roundworms and tapeworms of the following species:

Roundworms (nematodes):

Toxocara canis (mature adult, immature adult, L4 and L3);

Toxascaris leonina (mature adult, immature adult and L4);

Ancylostoma caninum (mature adult and immature adult);

Uncinaria stenocephala (mature adult and immature adult);

Trichuris vulpis (mature adult, immature adult and L4);

Tapeworms (Cestodes):