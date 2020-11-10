martedì, Novembre 10, 2020
Breaking News

NEWS STORY: PM CALL WITH PRESIDENT MOON: 10 NOVEMBER 2020

FRANCESCO SAMENGO, VITTIMA DEL CORONAVIRUS. UNANIME IL CORDOGLIO

ECONOMIA, SALVINI: RIDURRE IVA, TAGLIO SAREBBE BOCCATA D’OSSIGENO PER IMPRESE E FAMIGLIE

USA, LA MAGGIOR PARTE DEI 221.000 DEL MARGINE DI VOTO DI BIDEN…

COMUNICATO: AUDIZIONE SU USO DISTORTO DEL WEB – MERCOLEDì ALLE 15 DIRETTA…

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE CULTURA, INTERROGAZIONI A RISPOSTA IMMEDIATA – MERCOLEDì ALLE 14,30 DIRETTA…

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE ANTIMAFIA, AUDIZIONE VADALà – POLIZIA SCIENTIFICA – MERCOLEDì ALLE 14…

COMUNICATO: AUDIZIONI SU COMMERCIO INTERNAZIONALE E INTERESSE NAZIONALE – MERCOLEDì ALLE 14…

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE REGENI, AUDIZIONE CONSIGLIERE AMBASCIATA AL CAIRO – MERCOLEDì ALLE 12,30…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2013 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl

VETERINARY MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): NOBIVAC L4, VACCINE TO PREVENT LEPTOSPIRA INFECTIONS IN DOGS, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 16/07/2012, REVISION: 5, STATUS: AUTHORISED

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 10 novembre 2020

This is a summary of the European public assessment report (EPAR). Its purpose is to explain how the assessment done by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Veterinary Use (CVMP) on the basis of the documentation provided, led to the recommendations on the conditions of use.

This summary cannot replace a face-to-face discussion with your veterinarian. If you need more information about your animal’s medical condition or treatment, contact your veterinarian. If you want more information on the basis of the CVMP recommendations, read the scientific discussion (also part of the EPAR).

Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/veterinary/EPAR/nobivac-l4

Post collegati

EMERGENZA COVID-19, AGGIORNAMENTO 10 NOVEMBRE (DATI 9 NOVEMBRE)

Redazione

IN DEUTSCHLAND LEHRENDE IMAME MüSSEN AUF DEM BODEN DES GRUNDGESETZES STEHEN

Redazione

AULAS ABIERTAS, UN CICLO DI SEMINARI SULLA LINGUA SPAGNOLA

Redazione

VETERINARY MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): NOBIVAC L4, VACCINE TO PREVENT LEPTOSPIRA INFECTIONS IN DOGS, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 16/07/2012, REVISION: 5, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

EEAS VACANCY NOTICE – CONTRACT AGENT FGIV – IT OFFICER/UNIFIED COMMUNICATION SERVICES AND TOOLS – EEAS HEADQUARTERS JOB N° 278236

Redazione

POLICY PAPER: MOVING GOODS UNDER THE NORTHERN IRELAND PROTOCOL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More