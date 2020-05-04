VETERINARY MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): GALLIPRANT, GRAPIPRANT, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 09/01/2018, REVISION: 3, STATUS: AUTHORISED

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 04 maggio 2020

Galliprant contains grapiprant, a non-steroidal, non-cyclooxygenase inhibiting anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), of the piprant class, that works in a different way from other NSAIDs, which block a range of cyclo-oxygenase enzymes. Grapiprant works by blocking a specific target receptor called EP4, through which natural substances called prostaglandins act to produce pain in osteoarthritis. By blocking EP4, grapiprant helps relieve the signs of the condition.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/veterinary/EPAR/galliprant