VETERINARY MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): FRONTPRO (PREVIOUSLY KNOWN AS AFOXOLANER MERIAL), AFOXOLANER, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 20/05/2019, REVISION: 3, STATUS: AUTHORISED

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 12 novembre 2020
Treatment of flea (Ctenocephalides felis and C. canis) infestations. The product can be used as part of a treatment strategy for the control of flea allergy dermatitis (FAD).
Treatment of tick (Dermacentor reticulatus, Ixodes ricinus, Rhipicephalus sanguineus) infestations.
Treatment of demodicosis (caused by Demodex canis).
Treatment of sarcoptic mange (caused by Sarcoptes scabiei var. canis).
Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/veterinary/EPAR/frontpro