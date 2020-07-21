martedì, Luglio 21, 2020
Breaking News

​​​​​UE. BERLINGHIERI: ACCORDO STORICO, ITALIA PROTAGONISTA.

SINGAPORE, TRA LE ECONOMIE PIU’ LIBERE DEL MONDO. IL SEGRETO? UNA FORTE…

COVID IN INDIA, I SALESIANI: LOTTIAMO PER RESTITUIRE DIGNITà E DIRITTI

VERTICE UE: DE LUCA (PD), NASCE NUOVA EUROPA FONDATA SU SOLIDARIETà

COZZOLINO (PD): UE, SUCCESSO PER L’ITALIA, SCONFITTI GLI EGOISMI NAZIONALI.

VERTICE UE: DELRIO (PD), HA VINTO L’EUROPA DELLA SOLIDARIETà

JOINT STATEMENT BY BALTIC FOREIGN MINISTERS ON ESTABLISHING AN INCLUSIVE TRANSITIONAL GOVERNMENT…

UE, BENIFEI (PD): ACCORDO DEL CONSIGLIO è PASSO AVANTI STORICO

VIDEO CONFERENCE OF FOREIGN MINISTERS OF BALTIC STATES AND ALBANIA HELD IN…

UE, VARATO NELLA NOTTE IL RECOVERY FUND

Agenparl

VETERINARY MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): COXEVAC, INACTIVATED COXIELLA BURNETII VACCINE, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 30/09/2010, REVISION: 7, STATUS: AUTHORISED

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 21 luglio 2020

This is a summary of the European Public Assessment Report. Its purpose is to explain how the assessment done by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Veterinary Use (CVMP) on the basis of the documentation provided, led to the recommendations on the conditions of use.

This summary cannot replace a face-to-face discussion with your veterinarian. If you need more information about your animal’s medical condition or treatment, contact your veterinarian. If you want more information on the basis of the CVMP recommendations, read the scientific discussion (also part of the EPAR).

Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/veterinary/EPAR/coxevac

Post collegati

HYUNDAI MIPO WINS $144M IN MR TANKER ORDERS

Redazione

VETERINARY MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): COXEVAC, INACTIVATED COXIELLA BURNETII VACCINE, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 30/09/2010, REVISION: 7, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

L. 68/99 – COLLOCAMENTO MIRATO DI UDINE: RACCOLTA ADESIONI PER AVVIAMENTO A SELEZIONE DI N. 1 LAVORATORE PRESSO IL COMUNE DI POVOLETTO.

Redazione

L. 68/99 – COLLOCAMENTO MIRATO DI UDINE: RACCOLTA ADESIONI PER AVVIAMENTO A SELEZIONE DI N. 1 LAVORATORE PRESSO IL COMUNE DI TARVISIO.

Redazione

JOBKEEPER – WAGE SUBSIDIES REDUCED BUT EXTENDED UNTIL MARCH 2021

Redazione

GRößTER HAUSHALTSPLAN IN DER GESCHICHTE DER EU DIENT DER NEUAUSRICHTUNG EUROPAS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More