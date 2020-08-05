VETERINARY MEDICINE: VETERINARY TECHNICIAN – DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mer 05 agosto 2020

The Diagnostic Imaging service provides clinical support to the Foster Hospital for Small Animals (FHSA) and the Hospital for Large Animals (HLA). The service also supports the teaching mission of the Department of Clinical Sciences. The work areas of the diagnostic imaging service include small animal and large animal radiology, Small Animal ultrasound, CT, MRI and nuclear medicine.

The Veterinary Technician – Diagnostic Imaging participates in a structured training program within the department and works as part of an integrated clinical care team to provide high quality diagnostic imaging services to inpatient, outpatient, surgical and emergency patients in both the Small and Large Animal Hospitals. In addition, the Veterinary Technician assists with the supervision and instruction of veterinary students.

This position will be responsible as secondary coverage for scheduling, coordination, and providing quality technical support for the clinical cases and investigational research studies in CT. Provide customer focus and service to outside research studies/inquiries. This position will assist in teaching CT, image manipulation, and interventional procedures to radiology residents, interns, clinicians, and students as well as technical support in managing the image database on PACS for the diagnostic imaging section and other hospitals within the Cummings Medical Center family.

The position requires weekend and holiday on call coverage and is considered part of the essential personnel who are required to be present in the hospital during weather or other emergencies.

Qualifications

Basic Requirements:

Knowledge of Diagnostic Imaging in a both a small animal and large animal veterinary setting, particularly CT. Excellent animal handling and restraint. Ability to demonstrate good organizational and computer skills. Ability to communicate effectively with a wide variety of clinicians, students, and staff. Ability to prioritize, demonstrate flexibility, and provide consistent quality service in a timely fashion. Ability to work independently with minimal supervision, to prioritize work, possess strong interpersonal skills, initiative, and a strong interest in the team effort. Ability to communicate and troubleshoot with both a technical and non-technical audience. Ability to take a self-directed leadership role in the support and resolution of complex technical issues. Ability to effectively balance the different missions of the hospital (teaching, clinical, research) as directed by section head and hospital administration. Familiarity with diagnostic equipment including quality assurance procedures.

CVT preferred. Technical training: A.S., graduate of an accredited Vet Tech program or a minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in a veterinary referral center or teaching hospital. RT with certification for CT preferred and/or 3-5 years of experience in CT. ALAT certification for research preferred.

Preferred Qualifications:

B.S., LATG.

Special Work Schedule Requirements:

The individual must demonstrate the ability to work under pressure, problem solve, handle clinical emergencies and interact well with a wide variety of people, including students, technicians, clinicians, clients, and administrators.

The schedule for this position may include providing University and Legal holiday coverage on a rotating basis as well as weekend, evening and or on call coverage. This position is considered essential and is therefore required to report to work as scheduled during emergency closings.

An employee in this position must complete all appropriate background checks at the time of hire, promotion, or transfer.

