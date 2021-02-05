VESSELS IN THE REGULAR MERCHANT FLEET NUMBERED 679 IN JANUARY 2021

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 05 febbraio 2021
Published: 5 February 2021
In January 2021, the size of the Finnish
merchant fleet was 1,242 vessels. The regular merchant fleet
included 679 vessels and the number of small vessels was 285. The
number of barges and other engineless vessels was 278 in total. The
Register of Merchant Vessels, in which vessels operating mainly in
foreign traffic can be entered, contained a total of 113 vessels in
January 2021. The gross tonnage of the entire registered merchant
fleet was 1,864,811. The share of gross tonnage of the regular
merchant fleet was 1,730,511 and the share of vessels entered in
the Register of Merchant Vessels 1,561,810.
Vessels in the regular merchant fleet and in the
Register of Merchant Vessels by gross tonnage 31st January 2021
Most of the vessels in the regular merchant fleet were passenger
ships and second most were special vessels and other vessels. There
were 195 passenger ships, 176 special vessels and 100 vessels in
the category other vessels. The biggest category by gross tonnage
was ro-ro passenger ships. The next biggest categories were ro-ro
cargo ships and other dry cargo ships. The gross tonnage of ro-ro
passenger ships and ro-ro cargo ships was more than half of the
tonnage of the entire regular merchant fleet.
Table 1. Regular merchant fleet 31.1.2021
|Vessel type
|Amount
|Gross tonnage
|Net tonnage
|Regular merchant fleet total
|679
|1,730,511
|682,061
|Passenger ships
|195
|22,999
|9,354
|Ro-ro passenger ships
|54
|603,936
|257,065
|Ro-ro cargo ships
|44
|511,702
|154,069
|Bulk carrier ships
|10
|106,356
|52,507
|Other dry cargo ships
|90
|224,353
|95,897
|Tankers
|10
|178,875
|87,287
|Special purpose ships
|176
|68,393
|21,304
|Other ships
|100
|13,897
|4,578
The majority of vessels entered in the Register of Merchant
Vessels were other dry cargo ships, ro-ro cargo ships and special
purpose ships. There were 35 other dry cargo ships, 29 ro-ro cargo
ships and 21 special purpose ships. The biggest category by gross
tonnage was ro-ro passenger ships, ro-ro cargo ships and other dry
cargo ships. The gross tonnage of ro-ro passenger ships and ro-ro
cargo ships made up two-thirds of the volume of the entire Register
of Merchant Vessels.
The number of vessels in the regular merchant fleet had
decreased by one compared to the situation at the turn of the year.
The number of passenger vessels decreased by one. The number of
small vessels and the number of barges and other engineless vessels
remained unchanged compared to the situation at the turn of the
year. The number of vessels in the Register of Merchant Vessels
increased by one in January 2021.
