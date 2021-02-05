VESSELS IN THE REGULAR MERCHANT FLEET NUMBERED 679 IN JANUARY 2021

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 05 febbraio 2021

In January 2021, the size of the Finnish

merchant fleet was 1,242 vessels. The regular merchant fleet

included 679 vessels and the number of small vessels was 285. The

number of barges and other engineless vessels was 278 in total. The

Register of Merchant Vessels, in which vessels operating mainly in

foreign traffic can be entered, contained a total of 113 vessels in

January 2021. The gross tonnage of the entire registered merchant

fleet was 1,864,811. The share of gross tonnage of the regular

merchant fleet was 1,730,511 and the share of vessels entered in

the Register of Merchant Vessels 1,561,810.

Vessels in the regular merchant fleet and in the

Register of Merchant Vessels by gross tonnage 31st January 2021

Most of the vessels in the regular merchant fleet were passenger

ships and second most were special vessels and other vessels. There

were 195 passenger ships, 176 special vessels and 100 vessels in

the category other vessels. The biggest category by gross tonnage

was ro-ro passenger ships. The next biggest categories were ro-ro

cargo ships and other dry cargo ships. The gross tonnage of ro-ro

passenger ships and ro-ro cargo ships was more than half of the

tonnage of the entire regular merchant fleet.

Table 1. Regular merchant fleet 31.1.2021

Vessel type Amount Gross tonnage Net tonnage Regular merchant fleet total 679 1,730,511 682,061 Passenger ships 195 22,999 9,354 Ro-ro passenger ships 54 603,936 257,065 Ro-ro cargo ships 44 511,702 154,069 Bulk carrier ships 10 106,356 52,507 Other dry cargo ships 90 224,353 95,897 Tankers 10 178,875 87,287 Special purpose ships 176 68,393 21,304 Other ships 100 13,897 4,578

The majority of vessels entered in the Register of Merchant

Vessels were other dry cargo ships, ro-ro cargo ships and special

purpose ships. There were 35 other dry cargo ships, 29 ro-ro cargo

ships and 21 special purpose ships. The biggest category by gross

tonnage was ro-ro passenger ships, ro-ro cargo ships and other dry

cargo ships. The gross tonnage of ro-ro passenger ships and ro-ro

cargo ships made up two-thirds of the volume of the entire Register

of Merchant Vessels.

The number of vessels in the regular merchant fleet had

decreased by one compared to the situation at the turn of the year.

The number of passenger vessels decreased by one. The number of

small vessels and the number of barges and other engineless vessels

remained unchanged compared to the situation at the turn of the

year. The number of vessels in the Register of Merchant Vessels

increased by one in January 2021.

Source: Transport and Tourism, Statistics

Finland

Inquiries: Olli Kajava 029 551 3531, Matti

Kokkonen 029 551 3770, <a

Head of Department in charge: Hannele

Orjala

