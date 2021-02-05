venerdì, Febbraio 5, 2021
VESSELS IN THE REGULAR MERCHANT FLEET NUMBERED 679 IN JANUARY 2021

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 05 febbraio 2021

Published: 5 February 2021

In January 2021, the size of the Finnish
merchant fleet was 1,242 vessels. The regular merchant fleet
included 679 vessels and the number of small vessels was 285. The
number of barges and other engineless vessels was 278 in total. The
Register of Merchant Vessels, in which vessels operating mainly in
foreign traffic can be entered, contained a total of 113 vessels in
January 2021. The gross tonnage of the entire registered merchant
fleet was 1,864,811. The share of gross tonnage of the regular
merchant fleet was 1,730,511 and the share of vessels entered in
the Register of Merchant Vessels 1,561,810.

Vessels in the regular merchant fleet and in the
Register of Merchant Vessels by gross tonnage 31st January 2021

Vessels in the regular merchant fleet and in the Register of Merchant Vessels by gross tonnage 31st January 2021

Most of the vessels in the regular merchant fleet were passenger
ships and second most were special vessels and other vessels. There
were 195 passenger ships, 176 special vessels and 100 vessels in
the category other vessels. The biggest category by gross tonnage
was ro-ro passenger ships. The next biggest categories were ro-ro
cargo ships and other dry cargo ships. The gross tonnage of ro-ro
passenger ships and ro-ro cargo ships was more than half of the
tonnage of the entire regular merchant fleet.

Table 1. Regular merchant fleet 31.1.2021

Vessel type Amount Gross tonnage Net tonnage
Regular merchant fleet total 679 1,730,511 682,061
Passenger ships 195 22,999 9,354
Ro-ro passenger ships 54 603,936 257,065
Ro-ro cargo ships 44 511,702 154,069
Bulk carrier ships 10 106,356 52,507
Other dry cargo ships 90 224,353 95,897
Tankers 10 178,875 87,287
Special purpose ships 176 68,393 21,304
Other ships 100 13,897 4,578

The majority of vessels entered in the Register of Merchant
Vessels were other dry cargo ships, ro-ro cargo ships and special
purpose ships. There were 35 other dry cargo ships, 29 ro-ro cargo
ships and 21 special purpose ships. The biggest category by gross
tonnage was ro-ro passenger ships, ro-ro cargo ships and other dry
cargo ships. The gross tonnage of ro-ro passenger ships and ro-ro
cargo ships made up two-thirds of the volume of the entire Register
of Merchant Vessels.

The number of vessels in the regular merchant fleet had
decreased by one compared to the situation at the turn of the year.
The number of passenger vessels decreased by one. The number of
small vessels and the number of barges and other engineless vessels
remained unchanged compared to the situation at the turn of the
year. The number of vessels in the Register of Merchant Vessels
increased by one in January 2021.

Source: Transport and Tourism, Statistics
Finland

Inquiries: Olli Kajava 029 551 3531, Matti
Kokkonen 029 551 3770, <a

Head of Department in charge: Hannele
Orjala

Publication in pdf-format (169.6 kB)

Tables

Tables in databases

Updated 5.2.2021

Referencing instructions:

Official Statistics of Finland (OSF):
Merchant Fleet [e-publication].
ISSN=2670-1669. January 2021. Helsinki: Statistics Finland [referred: 5.2.2021].
Access method: http://www.stat.fi/til/klaiv/2021/01/klaiv_2021_01_2021-02-05_tie_001_en.html

Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/klaiv/2021/01/klaiv_2021_01_2021-02-05_tie_001_en.html

