venerdì, Marzo 5, 2021
VESSELS IN THE REGULAR MERCHANT FLEET NUMBERED 678 IN FEBRUARY 2021

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 05 marzo 2021 In February 2021, the size of the Finnish merchant fleet was 1,242 vessels. The regular merchant fleet included 678 vessels and the number of small vessels was 286. The number of barges and other engineless vessels was 278 in total. The Register of Merchant Vessels, in which vessels operating mainly in foreign traffic can be entered, contained a total of 114 vessels in February 2021. The gross tonnage of the entire registered merchant fleet was 1,864,798. The share of gross tonnage of the regular merchant fleet was 1,730,458 and the share of vessels entered in the Register of Merchant Vessels 1,565,808.

Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/klaiv/2021/02/klaiv_2021_02_2021-03-05_tie_001_en.html

