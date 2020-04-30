VENATORX PHARMACEUTICALS AND GARDP PARTNER TO DEVELOP NEW ANTIBIOTIC

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 30 aprile 2020 (Global Antibiotic Research & Development Partnership) Venatorx Pharmaceuticals and the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP) today announced a collaboration to accelerate the development of, and access to, cefepime-taniborbactam (formerly cefepime/VNRX-5133). Cefepime-taniborbactam is an investigational combination of the fourth-generation antibiotic cefepime with taniborbactam, a novel, broad-spectrum beta-lactamase inhibitor that restores the activity of cefepime against carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales (CRE) and carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa (CRPA).

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-04/gar-vpa042920.php