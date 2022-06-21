(AGENPARL) – LONDON mar 21 giugno 2022
Published 14 December 2017
Last updated 21 June 2022
+ show all updates
-
21 June 2022
Added explanatory note for new times.
-
7 June 2022
Adding data up to the end of March 2022
-
11 October 2021
Updating with latest data
-
5 July 2021
Updating data to June 2021
-
22 April 2021
Updated with most recent data.
-
8 January 2021
Updated to include data from January 2020 to December 2020.
-
21 October 2020
Updated to include data from October 2019 to September 2020
-
6 October 2020
Replacing an incorrectly uploaded dataset with the right data.
-
10 August 2020
Document updated.
-
23 April 2020
Application processing times updated for April 2019 to March 2020.
-
27 January 2020
Application processing times updated.
-
26 September 2019
Data updated.
-
6 September 2019
Application processing times updated.
-
9 April 2019
Application processing times updated.
-
3 January 2019
Application processing times updated.
-
16 October 2018
Details added for July, August and September 2018.
-
9 August 2018
Document updated to include figures for July 2017 to June 2018.
-
9 May 2018
Data updated to show April 2017 to March 2018.
-
22 January 2018
Data updated to include all of the 2017 period.
-
14 December 2017
First published.
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/vehicle-operator-licence-application-processing-times