VAST MAJORITY OF PEOPLE FOLLOW THE COVID-19 REISTRICTIONS OVER BANK HOLIDAY WEEKEND

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mar 01 settembre 2020

Police have thanked the vast majority of people who followed the Covid-19 restrictions over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

The extended weekend is typically one of the busiest times of the year for West Yorkshire Police with several events that would have taken place being affected by the ongoing pandemic.

The vast majority of residents stuck to the restrictions which included dispersal orders being put in place in Leeds to give additional support to officers to stop unlicensed music events or large gatherings that breached Coronavirus restrictions.

Officers did seize around £20,000 worth of music equipment from an address in Chapeltown (Leeds) and a licensed event on Kitson Road was closed down after reports it was in breach of Coronavirus restrictions.

Five police officers also suffered minor injuries when dealing with reports of a large crowd that had gathered in the Potternewton Park area on Sunday night.

On Saturday night into Sunday morning officers attended reports of parties in Headingley and Burley with people fined £10,000 for their roles in organising events. DJ’ing equipment was also seized.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Kingsman of West Yorkshire Police, said:

“This is normally a very busy time for the Force and I understand people being frustrated at not being able to enjoy themselves in the same way as they might have done in previous years.

“But major events would not only have breached restrictions – they could have put people’s health at risk too.

“That is why I am pleased that the extended weekend passed off without any major incidents – and I would like to thank the vast majority of residents for their understanding and patience who stayed at home and complied with the restrictions.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/vast-majority-people-follow-covid-19-reistrictions-over-bank-holiday-weekend