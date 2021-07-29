(AGENPARL) – gio 29 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/29/2021 09:02 AM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Vanuatu as you celebrate your National Day on July 30.

Our shared commitment to maritime security, good governance, and economic development has guided our friendship for forty-one years.The strength of our relationship is embodied in our joint efforts to adapt and be resilient in the face of the challenges presented by COVID-19.We look forward to the return of Peace Corps volunteers as circumstances permit and to continuing our productive virtual engagements until it is possible to meet again in person.

I wish all people of Vanuatu health and happiness, as you celebrate this significant day of independence.

