VANHOOSE, JONES LEADING DEVELOPMENT OF ULM DOCTOR OF PHYSICAL THERAPY PROGRAM

Published Aug. 6, 2020

After a delay in the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at the University of Louisiana

Monroe, the program is on track to accept its first class in 2022.

Leading the DPT program through the accreditation process, curriculum development,

and welcoming the inaugural class are two experts in the field of functional mobility,

health disparities, and rural health, Lisa VanHoose, Ph.D., MPH, PT, and Ashanti Jones,

DPT, PT.

In 2018, the Louisiana Board of Regents approved the DPT program at ULM.

The opening of ULM’s program was delayed due to a reduction in programs accredited

annually (from 18 to 12) by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education.

Because of ULM’s extensive preparation, the university was able to accept an invitation

into a CAPTE pilot program to advance ULM’s accreditation.

To learn more about DPT at ULM, visit https://www.ulm.edu/dpt/program/.

Lisa VanHoose, Ph.D., MPH, PT

Lisa VanHoose, Ph.D., MPH, PT, was named Director of the Doctor of Physical Therapy

program and Associate Professor in June 2019.

Vanhoose earned a B.S. in Health Science and an M.S. of Physical Therapy from the

University of Central Arkansas. VanHoose holds a Ph.D. in Rehabilitation Science and

a Master of Public Health from the University of Kansas Medical Center. Before coming

to ULM, VanHoose served as a physical therapy faculty member and director of the Cancer

Rehabilitation and Wellness Laboratory at UCA.

VanHoose has practiced oncologic physical therapy since 1996. She is a Board-Certified

Clinical Specialist in Oncologic Physical Therapy.

VanHoose’s research investigates socioecological models of cancer-related side effects,

emphasizing minority and rural cancer survivorship. VanHoose has led research into

qualitative investigations into community-identified risk factors of cardiovascular

disease in Black men.

VanHoose serves on the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion staff workgroup for the American

Physical Therapy Association. She was recently recommended by the APTA as a nominee

to serve on the Advisory Committee on Minority Health under the Office of the Assistant

Secretary of Health.

She currently serves on the Special Populations: Nursing Home subcommittee for Gov.

John Bel Edwards’ Louisiana COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force. VanHoose is an advocate

for all persons’ movement, including eliminating social policies and practices that

are barriers to movement-friendly environments.

“We are excited to partner with the community to develop the DPT program. The program

will create practitioners who are committed to rural health and wellness, advocacy,

and research. We are currently working with local physical therapists to design the

curriculum and instructional spaces,” stated VanHoose.

Ashanti Jones, DPT, PT

ULM recently named Ashanti Jones, DPT, PT, Director of Clinical Education and Assistant

Professor for the DPT program.

Jones is a native of Lake Charles, and graduated with honors from Dillard University

of New Orleans, with a Bachelor of Science in 2003. She attended the University of

Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, where she obtained a master’s degree in

Physical Therapy. Jones went on to further her education with a Doctorate in Physical

Therapy from the University of the Incarnate Word of San Antonio, Texas.

Upon graduation, Jones worked in acute rehabilitation settings where she was hands-on

in helping individuals regain neurological and functional mobility which, was deemed

lost and/or damaged.

Jones brings 15 years of physical therapy experience to ULM. She served in numerous

physical therapist positions at Kindred at Home – Gentiva Healthcare, Ridgecrest Community

Care Center, Reliant Rehabilitation, Synergy Care, and St. Francis Medical Center

and Outpatient Rehabilitation.

Jones will assist VanHoose in completing the application for candidacy and accreditation

process with CAPTE accreditation agency. Jones will participate in developing the

DPT curriculum and securing affiliation agreements with clinical sites for DPT students.

“I am looking forward with much enthusiasm to inspiring and educating the bright minds

of future Doctors of Physical Therapy. I am beyond honored and extremely elated to

be a part of constructing a program that will create opportunities to enhance the

lives of our students as well as our community,” stated Jones.

The Monroe Chamber of Commerce recently recognized Jones, the Northeast Louisiana

Young Professionals, and Bayou Life Magazine as a top 20 under 40 Young Professionals

award recipient.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ulm.edu/news/2020/vanhoose_jones_8620.html