VANHOOSE, JONES LEADING DEVELOPMENT OF ULM DOCTOR OF PHYSICAL THERAPY PROGRAM

Published Aug. 6, 2020
After a delay in the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at the University of Louisiana
Monroe, the program is on track to accept its first class in 2022.
Leading the DPT program through the accreditation process, curriculum development,
and welcoming the inaugural class are two experts in the field of functional mobility,
health disparities, and rural health, Lisa VanHoose, Ph.D., MPH, PT, and Ashanti Jones,
DPT, PT.
In 2018, the Louisiana Board of Regents approved the DPT program at ULM.
The opening of ULM’s program was delayed due to a reduction in programs accredited
annually (from 18 to 12) by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education.
Because of ULM’s extensive preparation, the university was able to accept an invitation
into a CAPTE pilot program to advance ULM’s accreditation.
To learn more about DPT at ULM, visit https://www.ulm.edu/dpt/program/.
Lisa VanHoose, Ph.D., MPH, PT
Lisa VanHoose, Ph.D., MPH, PT, was named Director of the Doctor of Physical Therapy
program and Associate Professor in June 2019.
Vanhoose earned a B.S. in Health Science and an M.S. of Physical Therapy from the
University of Central Arkansas. VanHoose holds a Ph.D. in Rehabilitation Science and
a Master of Public Health from the University of Kansas Medical Center. Before coming
to ULM, VanHoose served as a physical therapy faculty member and director of the Cancer
Rehabilitation and Wellness Laboratory at UCA.
VanHoose has practiced oncologic physical therapy since 1996. She is a Board-Certified
Clinical Specialist in Oncologic Physical Therapy.
VanHoose’s research investigates socioecological models of cancer-related side effects,
emphasizing minority and rural cancer survivorship. VanHoose has led research into
qualitative investigations into community-identified risk factors of cardiovascular
disease in Black men.
VanHoose serves on the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion staff workgroup for the American
Physical Therapy Association. She was recently recommended by the APTA as a nominee
to serve on the Advisory Committee on Minority Health under the Office of the Assistant
Secretary of Health.
She currently serves on the Special Populations: Nursing Home subcommittee for Gov.
John Bel Edwards’ Louisiana COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force. VanHoose is an advocate
for all persons’ movement, including eliminating social policies and practices that
are barriers to movement-friendly environments.
“We are excited to partner with the community to develop the DPT program. The program
will create practitioners who are committed to rural health and wellness, advocacy,
and research. We are currently working with local physical therapists to design the
curriculum and instructional spaces,” stated VanHoose.
Ashanti Jones, DPT, PT
ULM recently named Ashanti Jones, DPT, PT, Director of Clinical Education and Assistant
Professor for the DPT program.
Jones is a native of Lake Charles, and graduated with honors from Dillard University
of New Orleans, with a Bachelor of Science in 2003. She attended the University of
Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, where she obtained a master’s degree in
Physical Therapy. Jones went on to further her education with a Doctorate in Physical
Therapy from the University of the Incarnate Word of San Antonio, Texas.
Upon graduation, Jones worked in acute rehabilitation settings where she was hands-on
in helping individuals regain neurological and functional mobility which, was deemed
lost and/or damaged.
Jones brings 15 years of physical therapy experience to ULM. She served in numerous
physical therapist positions at Kindred at Home – Gentiva Healthcare, Ridgecrest Community
Care Center, Reliant Rehabilitation, Synergy Care, and St. Francis Medical Center
and Outpatient Rehabilitation.
Jones will assist VanHoose in completing the application for candidacy and accreditation
process with CAPTE accreditation agency. Jones will participate in developing the
DPT curriculum and securing affiliation agreements with clinical sites for DPT students.
“I am looking forward with much enthusiasm to inspiring and educating the bright minds
of future Doctors of Physical Therapy. I am beyond honored and extremely elated to
be a part of constructing a program that will create opportunities to enhance the
lives of our students as well as our community,” stated Jones.
The Monroe Chamber of Commerce recently recognized Jones, the Northeast Louisiana
Young Professionals, and Bayou Life Magazine as a top 20 under 40 Young Professionals
award recipient.
Fonte/Source: https://www.ulm.edu/news/2020/vanhoose_jones_8620.html
