VAN OWNERS IN KIRKLEES ADVISED TO BE ON GUARD FOLLOWING VEHICLE THEFTS

Van owners are being warned to be vigilant in Kirklees after a recent spate of thefts in parts of the District.

Kirklees Police are encouraging van owners to try and ensure they take precautions to deter thieves, including parking on driveways and using steering locks, following the series of recent thefts.

Officers recorded three thefts of Transit vans in the Kirklees Rural area on Sunday, with a further 12 taken over the past few weeks.

The majority of vans taken were parked on streets and linked to the building trade.

Enquiries into the thefts are ongoing, and police have issued a series of tips which van owners can follow to reduce the risks of their vehicles being targeted.

They include:

If you can, consider parking in a driveway or garage.

If possible, also try parking your van close to a hedge or wall to make it more difficult for thieves to get inside.

Where possible, consider removing tools and machinery from your van overnight. Taking the more expensive tools out of the van will minimise the impact on your business.

Strongly consider reintroducing a steering wheel lock or gear clamps to your vehicle. This can be an effective tool in the fight against keyless thefts, purely for the reason that it cannot be compromised via technology

Fit a tracker. A tracker may not keep a criminal from stealing your van but it may give you a much better chance of getting it and your tools back.

Fit a dual band-tracking device that works on VHF/UHF and GPS to ensure that one tracking system is still functioning if criminals use GPS blocking techniques to avoid.

Inspector Vanessa Briggs of the Kirklees Rural NPT, said: “We have recorded an increase in the theft of vans in the Kirklees Rural area in recent weeks and do want to advise van owners of the issue and urge them to be vigilant.

“Many of the stolen vans have been linked to the building trade so it is likely they are being targeted for their tools. We’d urge owners to always remove their tools from vehicles when they are parked up at night and to display stickers advising the vehicles are left empty.

“Parking a van in a garage, a driveway or in a well-lit area can also provide an extra element of protection.

“Anyone who has information about van thefts in their areas or who has perhaps been offered workman’s tools for sale in obviously suspicious circumstances is asked to contact the Kirklees NPT on 101. Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”

For more information on the West Yorkshire Police website about preventing vehicle crime, click here

