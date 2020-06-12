venerdì, Giugno 12, 2020
Breaking News

JOINT STATEMENT ON THE U.S.-IRAQ STRATEGIC DIALOGUE

JOINT STATEMENT ON THE U.S.-IRAQ STRATEGIC DIALOGUE

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 12, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 12, 2020

ISRAEL: HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL SPEAKS TO ALTERNATE PRIME MINISTER AND DEFENCE…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 11 JUNE…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 456 DEFINITIVO –…

IL PREMIO TEMPLETON A FRANCIS COLLINS, SCIENZIATO E CREDENTE

ON THE OCCASION OF RUSSIA DAY IN THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION

ON THE OCCASION OF RUSSIA DAY IN THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION

Agenparl

VAN OVOST NOMINATED TO BE NEXT AMC COMMANDER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – AIR, SPACE AND CYBERSPACE (USA), ven 12 giugno 2020 Gen. Maryanne Miller, Air Mobility Command commander, and Lt. Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, AMC deputy commander, marked the first time in history that an Air Force major command has been led by both a female commander and deputy. If confirmed, Van Ovost will pin on her fourth star, assume command of AMC, and, upon Miller’s retirement, become the highest-ranking female in the United States military.
Lt. Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command deputy commander, has been nominated to serve as the next Air Mobility Command commander, June 5, 2020. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

Fonte/Source: https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2216629/van-ovost-nominated-to-be-next-amc-commander/

Post collegati

ONLINE TALKS – BRIDGING RESEARCH AND POLICY RESPONSES TO COVID-19

Redazione

VAN OVOST NOMINATED TO BE NEXT AMC COMMANDER

Redazione

NO-ACTION LETTER: U.S. BANCORP

Redazione

NO-ACTION LETTER: UNILEVER GROUP

Redazione

STUDIES OF GRAPHENE INFLUENCE ON LASER INDUCED WHITE EMISSION SPECTRA OF SR2CEO4/GRAPHENE FLAKES COMPOSITES

Redazione

DBSNP HUMAN BUILD 154 RELEASE + ALFA DATA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More