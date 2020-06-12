VAN OVOST NOMINATED TO BE NEXT AMC COMMANDER

(AGENPARL) – AIR, SPACE AND CYBERSPACE (USA), ven 12 giugno 2020 Gen. Maryanne Miller, Air Mobility Command commander, and Lt. Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, AMC deputy commander, marked the first time in history that an Air Force major command has been led by both a female commander and deputy. If confirmed, Van Ovost will pin on her fourth star, assume command of AMC, and, upon Miller’s retirement, become the highest-ranking female in the United States military.





