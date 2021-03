(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, gio 04 marzo 2021

Two men have been sentenced to more than 28 years in prison for attempting to smuggle cocaine worth over £3million into the UK in a van, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/van-drivers-jailed-for-28-years-over-3million-cocaine-smuggling-plot