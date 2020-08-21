venerdì, Agosto 21, 2020
VAN DER WAALS HETEROSTRUCTURES BASED ON MSSE (M = MO, W) AND GRAPHENE-LIKE GAN: ENHANCED OPTOELECTRONIC AND PHOTOCATALYTIC PROPERTIES FOR WATER SPLITTING

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 21 agosto 2020

The geometric structure, electronic, optical and photocatalytic properties of MSSe-g-GaN (M = Mo, W) van der Waals (vdW) heterostructures are investigated by performing first-principles calculations. We find that the MoSSe-g-GaN heterostructure exhibits type-II band alignment for all stacking patterns. While the WSSe-g-GaN heterostructure forms the type-II or type-I band alignment for the stacking model-I or model II, respectively. The average electrostatic potential shows that the potential of g-GaN is deeper than the MSSe monolayer, leading to the formation of electrostatic field across the interface, causing the transfer of photogenrated electrons and holes. Efficient interfacial formation of interface and charge transfer reduce the work function of MSSe-g-GaN vdW heterostructures as compared to the constituent monolayer. The difference in the carrier mobility for electron and hole suggests that these heterostructures could be utilized for hole/electron separation. Absorption spectra demonstrate that strong absorption from infrared to visible light in these vdW heterostructures can be achieved. Appropriate valence and conduction band edges positions with standard redox potentials provide enough force to drive the phototgenerated electrons and holes to dissociate water into $H^{+}/H_{2}$ and $O_{2}/H_{2}O$ at pH = 0.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/q3sbOj9nuJk/D0CP03434G

