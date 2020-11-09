VALUING UNPAID CARE WORK IN BHUTAN

(AGENPARL) – METRO MANILA, lun 09 novembre 2020

Bhutan has been ahead of its time in incorporating a measure of welfare—the Gross National Happiness Index—to better formulate social policy. This paper is the first to estimate the value of unpaid care work in the country and discusses the pros and cons of various approaches. It adds to the growing body of scholarly literature scrutinizing the importance of properly measuring the value of unpaid care work.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/adb_publications/~3/ATlnV6wdH88/valuing-unpaid-care-work-bhutan