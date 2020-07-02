VALUE OF INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT EUR 93 BILLION IN 2019

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), gio 02 luglio 2020
Published: 2 July 2020
According to Statistics Finland’s statistics on
industrial output, the value of the sold output of industry
(branches B: Mining and quarrying and C: Manufacturing) amounted to
EUR 93.0 billion in 2019. The value of the sold output of industry
grew by one per cent from the previous year.
Value of sold industrial output by commodity in
2019 1)
|Value of sold industrial production (million
euro)
|Proportion of industrial production (%)
|Change of annual value (%)
|Total
|92,993
|100.0
|1.0
|B Products from mining
and quarrying
|1,599
|1.7
|-5.3
|C Manufactured
goods
|91,007
|97.9
|1.1
|10-12 Food, beverages and
tobacco
|9,146
|9.8
|2.1
|13-15 Textiles, clothes, leather
and leather products
|552
|0.6
|5.7
|16-17 Forest industry
products
|16,834
|18.1
|-4.6
|19-22 Chemical industry
products
|19,429
|20.9
|1.8
|24-30, 33 Metal industry
products
|40,658
|43.7
|3.1
|24-25 Metal and metal products
|14,826
|15.9
|-4.2
|26-28, 33 Machinery and equipment
|19,528
|21.0
|4.3
|29-30 Transport equipment
|6,304
|6.8
|20.4
|18, 23, 31, 32 Other manufactured
goods
|4,389
|4.7
|0.2
|Other
products
|388
|0.4
|0.7
1) The data were summed from the PRODCOM classification to less
detailed levels. Detailed commodity-specific data can be found in
the StatFin statistical database.
The share of metal industry products of the total value of the
sold output was 44 per cent, or EUR 40.7 billion, of which the EUR
19.5 billion sales of machinery and equipment covered nearly
one-half. The share of chemical industry products of the total
value of the sold output was 21 per cent, that of forest industry
products 18 per cent and that of food products 10 per cent.
The growth in the value of the sold output was highest in metal
industry products, where the value of sold output in transport
equipment went up by 20.4 per cent, in machinery and equipment by
4.3 per cent, while the value of sold output in metal and metal
products went down by 4.2 per cent. The value of the sold output of
food products grew by 2.1 per cent and that of the chemical
industry by 1.8 per cent. The value of the sold output contracted
most in mining and quarrying products (-5.3%) and forest industry
products (-4.6%).
Commodities are broken down into more specific subcategories in
Appendix table 1. More detailed level commodity-specific data on
the value and volume of sold domestic output and data on the volume
of total output are published in
the StatFin statistical database .
The data in the statistics on industrial output for 2019 were
updated in the StatFin statistical service on 2 July 2020. The
database table of the statistics contains data on the value and
volume of sold domestic output by commodity heading as well as data
on the volume of total domestic output for 2013 to 2019. Annual
data for earlier years can be found in the
archives of the StatFin statistical service . The service has
data available from 1998 onwards. The data have been collected
annually from enterprises and establishments in the industries of
mining and quarrying (industry B) and manufacturing (industry
C).
Tables
