VALUE OF INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT EUR 93 BILLION IN 2019

Published: 2 July 2020

According to Statistics Finland’s statistics on

industrial output, the value of the sold output of industry

(branches B: Mining and quarrying and C: Manufacturing) amounted to

EUR 93.0 billion in 2019. The value of the sold output of industry

grew by one per cent from the previous year.

Value of sold industrial output by commodity in

2019 1)

Value of sold industrial production (million

euro) Proportion of industrial production (%) Change of annual value (%) Total 92,993 100.0 1.0 B Products from mining

and quarrying 1,599 1.7 -5.3 C Manufactured

goods 91,007 97.9 1.1 10-12 Food, beverages and

tobacco 9,146 9.8 2.1 13-15 Textiles, clothes, leather

and leather products 552 0.6 5.7 16-17 Forest industry

products 16,834 18.1 -4.6 19-22 Chemical industry

products 19,429 20.9 1.8 24-30, 33 Metal industry

products 40,658 43.7 3.1 24-25 Metal and metal products 14,826 15.9 -4.2 26-28, 33 Machinery and equipment 19,528 21.0 4.3 29-30 Transport equipment 6,304 6.8 20.4 18, 23, 31, 32 Other manufactured

goods 4,389 4.7 0.2 Other

products 388 0.4 0.7

1) The data were summed from the PRODCOM classification to less

detailed levels. Detailed commodity-specific data can be found in

the StatFin statistical database.

The share of metal industry products of the total value of the

sold output was 44 per cent, or EUR 40.7 billion, of which the EUR

19.5 billion sales of machinery and equipment covered nearly

one-half. The share of chemical industry products of the total

value of the sold output was 21 per cent, that of forest industry

products 18 per cent and that of food products 10 per cent.

The growth in the value of the sold output was highest in metal

industry products, where the value of sold output in transport

equipment went up by 20.4 per cent, in machinery and equipment by

4.3 per cent, while the value of sold output in metal and metal

products went down by 4.2 per cent. The value of the sold output of

food products grew by 2.1 per cent and that of the chemical

industry by 1.8 per cent. The value of the sold output contracted

most in mining and quarrying products (-5.3%) and forest industry

products (-4.6%).

Commodities are broken down into more specific subcategories in

Appendix table 1. More detailed level commodity-specific data on

the value and volume of sold domestic output and data on the volume

of total output are published in

the StatFin statistical database .

The data in the statistics on industrial output for 2019 were

updated in the StatFin statistical service on 2 July 2020. The

database table of the statistics contains data on the value and

volume of sold domestic output by commodity heading as well as data

on the volume of total domestic output for 2013 to 2019. Annual

data for earlier years can be found in the

archives of the StatFin statistical service . The service has

data available from 1998 onwards. The data have been collected

annually from enterprises and establishments in the industries of

mining and quarrying (industry B) and manufacturing (industry

C).

