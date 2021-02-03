mercoledì, Febbraio 3, 2021
Breaking News

USA: PLAUSO DEI VESCOVI A MISURE CONTRO DISCRIMINAZIONI RAZZIALI

COVID-19 ED ELEZIONI 2021: FISSATO TERMINE PRESENTAZIONE EMENDAMENTI DECRETO-LEGGE N. 2 E…

GOVERNO, BERLUSCONI: VALUTEREMO INSIEME, COME CENTRODESTRA, COSA FARE

GOVERNO, CHIGI: COLLOQUIO TRA GIUSEPPE CONTE E MARIO DRAGHI SONO TOTALMENTE INVENTATE

LATIFAH IBN ZIATEN E GUTERRES I VINCITORI DEL PREMIO ZAYED 2021 PER…

PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH ARLENE FOSTER: 3 FEBRUARY 2021

USA, GLI INDICI DI ASCOLTO DELLA RETE TELEVISIVA SCENDONO DURANTE LA PRIMA…

EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION BOARD – 45TH PLENARY SESSION

UE, LEGA: “Sì A LOTTA CONTRO CANCRO, NO A CRIMINALIZZAZIONE PRODOTTI MADE…

PAKISTAN: I PADRI CAMILLIANI INIZIANO UFFICIALMENTE LA LORO MISSIONE NEL PAESE

Agenparl

VALIDATION OF THE SUPRAMOLECULAR SYNTHON PREFERENCE THROUGH DFT AND PHYSICOCHEMICAL PROPERTY INVESTIGATIONS OF PYRIDYL SALTS OF ORGANO-SULFONATES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 03 febbraio 2021

Synthon preference is percieved in the pyridyl salts of multi-functional organo-sulfonates and validated through density functional theory (DFT) studies. The salt 1 of 5-sulfosalicylic acid (5-SSA-3H) as well as previously reported pyridyl salts of 5-SSA-3H indicate preferential formation of sulfonate-pyridinium interactions I over common and robust carboxylic-pyridine/carboxylate-pyridinium II as well as hydroxyl-pyridine/hydroxylate-pyridinium III interactions. Pyridyl salts of further functional organo-sulfonates: 8-hydroxyquinoline sulfonic acid (8-HQSA-2H) 2 and Schiff base of sulfanilic acid and syringaldehye (4-ABSA-SA-2H) 3 show preference for bifurcated hydroxyl assisted pyridinium-pyridine IV and methoxy assisted pyridinium-hydroxylate V synthons. The observed synthon preference is also supported by prviously reported organic salts. The overall synthon preference IV ~ V >I >> II >> III is further validated through DFT studies, wheras QTAIM studies substantiate electrostatic nature of interactions I-V with some covalent character. Hirshfeld studies of the organic salts indicate reciprocal O-HH-O and HH interactions are major interactions responsible for packing, while as 3 exhibits higher CC interactions than 1 and 2, which is substantiated by significant π-stacking in 3 and their absence in 1 and 2. Furthermore, the organic salts exhibit augmented thermal and chemical stability, plausibly due to ionic nature of crystal lattice. Optical behaviour of the salts carroborate with crystallographic packing and red shift in absorption of 3 is attributed to π-π interactions between crystals formers. Organic salts 2 and 3 exhibit augmented aqueous solubility compared to pristine precursors, and enhancemnt in solubility of 3 is striking 1,175% compared to organo-sulfonate precursor.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/k51U8N9oG9Q/D0NJ05485B

Post collegati

ADSORPTION OF RHODAMINE B BY ORGANIC POROUS MATERIALS RICH IN NITROGEN, OXYGEN, AND SULFUR HETEROATOMS

Redazione

ONE-STEP HYDROTHERMAL METHOD FOR PREPARATION OF NI/CARBON THIN FILM ELECTRODES FOR EFFICIENT ELECTROREDUCTION OF IMIDACLOPRID

Redazione

A ONE-POT SYNTHESIS OF FLUORESCENT N,P-CODOPED CARBON DOTS FOR VITAMIN B12 DETERMINATION AND BIOIMAGING APPLICATION

Redazione

EFFICIENT PHOTOCATHODE PERFORMANCE OF LITHIUM ION DOPED LAFEO3 NANOROD ARRAYS IN HYDROGEN EVOLUTION

Redazione

PHOTOCATALYTIC DEGRADATION OF METHYLENE BLUE UNDER UV AND VISIBLE LIGHT BY BROOKITE–RUTILE BI-CRYSTALLINE PHASE OF TIO2

Redazione

CONSTRUCTION OF ENHANCED SELF-PLASTICIZED PVC VIA GRAFTING WITH A BIO-DERIVED MANNICH BASE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More