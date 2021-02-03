VALIDATION OF THE SUPRAMOLECULAR SYNTHON PREFERENCE THROUGH DFT AND PHYSICOCHEMICAL PROPERTY INVESTIGATIONS OF PYRIDYL SALTS OF ORGANO-SULFONATES

Synthon preference is percieved in the pyridyl salts of multi-functional organo-sulfonates and validated through density functional theory (DFT) studies. The salt 1 of 5-sulfosalicylic acid (5-SSA-3H) as well as previously reported pyridyl salts of 5-SSA-3H indicate preferential formation of sulfonate-pyridinium interactions I over common and robust carboxylic-pyridine/carboxylate-pyridinium II as well as hydroxyl-pyridine/hydroxylate-pyridinium III interactions. Pyridyl salts of further functional organo-sulfonates: 8-hydroxyquinoline sulfonic acid (8-HQSA-2H) 2 and Schiff base of sulfanilic acid and syringaldehye (4-ABSA-SA-2H) 3 show preference for bifurcated hydroxyl assisted pyridinium-pyridine IV and methoxy assisted pyridinium-hydroxylate V synthons. The observed synthon preference is also supported by prviously reported organic salts. The overall synthon preference IV ~ V >I >> II >> III is further validated through DFT studies, wheras QTAIM studies substantiate electrostatic nature of interactions I-V with some covalent character. Hirshfeld studies of the organic salts indicate reciprocal O-HH-O and HH interactions are major interactions responsible for packing, while as 3 exhibits higher CC interactions than 1 and 2, which is substantiated by significant π-stacking in 3 and their absence in 1 and 2. Furthermore, the organic salts exhibit augmented thermal and chemical stability, plausibly due to ionic nature of crystal lattice. Optical behaviour of the salts carroborate with crystallographic packing and red shift in absorption of 3 is attributed to π-π interactions between crystals formers. Organic salts 2 and 3 exhibit augmented aqueous solubility compared to pristine precursors, and enhancemnt in solubility of 3 is striking 1,175% compared to organo-sulfonate precursor.