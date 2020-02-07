(AGENPARL) – London, ven 07 febbraio 2020

King’s has entered into an agreement with the Inns of Court College of Advocacy (ICCA) to act as the validating body for their new Bar Course starting in September 2020. This means that the first graduates of the ICCA Bar Course, who are expected to qualify in 2021, will receive a Postgraduate Diploma in Bar Practice from King’s College London on their successful completion of the programme. The Office for Students has officially registered the ICCA as a Higher Education Provider.

The Bar Course is divided into two parts. King’s Online has been instrumental in helping the ICCA to develop Part One focussing on criminal and civil litigation. Tutors will deliver introductory lessons online, and students will have access to interactive forums, over thirty films featuring real-life courtroom scenes, and be able to work through a variety of different practice exercises and assessments.

Part Two, undertaken in person within the precincts of the Inns of Court, will be dedicated to skills teaching, and preparing students for practice and a career at the Bar. There will be a high number of advocacy classes which will include specialist sessions on vulnerable witness handling, youth justice advocacy and expert witnesses.

Chris Howard, Director of Professional Legal Education at The Dickson Poon School of Law and the head of its Professional Law Institute said: “We are extremely happy to be supporting the ICCA on such a forward-thinking, high-quality course. It will widen participation and inclusivity through its two-part programme structure and blind application process. This innovative collaboration with the ICCA, one of our key London civic partners, is in line with our London Strategic Vision 2029 with King’s being at the heart of national and global networks.”

Lynda Gibbs, Dean at the ICCA, said: “We are delighted to be announcing this academic partnership with King’s College London and that our students will receive their Bar qualification from this prestigious Russell Group university. When we started to develop the ICCA Bar course, we set out to bring a completely fresh approach to Bar training and to deliver an innovative, high quality, flexible and affordable course providing students with a credible qualification to take them into pupillage and beyond.”

Lynda continued: “We have developed an inclusive applications process which has borne fruit; we have been thrilled with the quality and diverse range of applications we have received so far. We are very much looking forward to welcoming the first ICCA students in September this year.”

