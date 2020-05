(AGENPARL) – AUCKLAND (NEW ZEALAND), gio 21 maggio 2020 May 24 – 30 is Samoan Language Week and this year’s theme is Tapena sou ōso mo lau malaga/Prepare yourself a gift for your travels. Explore all the ways in which you can celebrate Samoan Language Week with Te Tumu Herenga.Read more…



Fonte/Source: https://www.news.library.auckland.ac.nz/2020/05/21/samoan-language-week-2020/