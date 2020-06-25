UZBEKISTAN: CENTRAL ASIA REGIONAL ECONOMIC COOPERATION CORRIDOR 2 ROAD INVESTMENT PROGRAM

(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), gio 25 giugno 2020 The investment program comprised reconstruction of about 222 km of road of the A380 highway and improved planning, project management, logistics, road asset management, and community facilities. The target outcome was better transport connectivity and efficiency along the Uzbekistan section of CAREC Corridor 2.



