giovedì, Giugno 25, 2020
Breaking News

USTICA: 40 ANNI DOPO CONVEGNO A BOLOGNA CON IL PRESIDENTE FICO, L’ASSOCIAZIONE…

NUOVO DIRETTORIO PER LA CATECHESI: RENDERE IL VANGELO SEMPRE ATTUALE

FISICHELLA: CATECHESI DEL PRIMO ANNUNCIO, ATTENTA AL DIGITALE E ALLA GLOBALIZZAZIONE

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AND EUROPEAN AFFAIRS COOPERATES WITH SLOVAK INVESTMENT HOLDING IN…

25/06/2020 PACE TO ASSESS THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN POLAND

SCANDALO IMMIGRAZIONE, SALVINI: “COM’È UMANO IL PD: FACEVA LAVORARE GRATIS GLI IMMIGRATI…

TOSCANA, SALVINI: M5S DICE NO A ROSSI, L’UNICO ACCORDO CHE RIESCE AL…

FASE 3: QUARTAPELLE (PD), GOVERNO SI IMPEGNI SU DIFESA MAMME LAVORATRICI

PREGHIERA PER LA PACE IN COREA A 70 ANNI DALLO SCOPPIO DELLA…

DL RILANCIO: ROTTA (PD), IN AUDIZIONE GUALTIERI GAZZARRA LEGA PER EVITARE CONFRONTO

Agenparl

UZBEKISTAN: CENTRAL ASIA REGIONAL ECONOMIC COOPERATION CORRIDOR 2 ROAD INVESTMENT PROGRAM

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), gio 25 giugno 2020 The investment program comprised reconstruction of about 222 km of road of the A380 highway and improved planning, project management, logistics, road asset management, and community facilities. The target outcome was better transport connectivity and efficiency along the Uzbekistan section of CAREC Corridor 2.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/adb_whatsnew/~3/Xu9ArouyMbQ/uzbekistan-central-asia-regional-economic-cooperation-corridor-2-road-investment-program-1

Post collegati

UZBEKISTAN: CENTRAL ASIA REGIONAL ECONOMIC COOPERATION CORRIDOR 2 ROAD INVESTMENT PROGRAM

Redazione

新冠疫情引发的不确定性继续影响东亚新兴经济体债券市场

Redazione

АБР одобрил пакет помощи на $1 млрд для поддержки ответных мер Казахстана в борьбе с пандемией

Redazione

MITIGATING COVID-19 TRADE FINANCE RISK

Redazione

ADB PROVIDES $20 MILLION TO HELP SOLOMON ISLANDS RESPOND TO THE IMPACTS OF COVID-19

Redazione

THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON TOURISM ENTERPRISES IN THE LAO PEOPLE’S DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC: AN INITIAL ASSESSMENT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More