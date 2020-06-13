UWI WOMEN’S CRICKET CLUB PROMOTED TO PREMIERSHIP

(AGENPARL) – TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, sab 13 giugno 2020
For Release Upon Receipt – June 13, 2020
St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Trinidad and Tobago. June 13, 2020 – The UWI Women’s Cricket Club (UWI WCC) will compete in the Premiership Division in 2021 after securing a top-two finish in the 30-over format of the Trinidad & Tobago Women’s Cricket Association’s Championship Division this year.
The UWI WCC, led by Talia Baksh in the 30-over format, remained unbeaten but finished in 2nd place after playing one round of cricket less than the eventual winner Tamana United, when the season ended prematurely due to the covid-19 pandemic.
In the T20 competition, The UWI WCC also finished in 2nd place behind Tamana United, having lost one game early in the shortened season. The team was managed by Nadra Dwarika-Baptiste for this season.
The UWI WCC is made up of students, staff, alumni and friends of The UWI. It operates under the purview of The Academy of Sport at the St. Augustine campus and has been on the rise since 2018, capturing the Super Sixes, T10 and T20 titles. This will be the first time since the club’s inception in 2013 that The UWI ladies, now coached by former West Indies’ captain Stephanie Power, will compete at this level.
UWI Women’s Cricket Club Honour Roll 2020
30 Overs League
Most Runs Tammika Nanan-Ramsumair (62 runs – Highest Score 35 Not Out)
Most Wickets Talia Baksh (16 wickets – Best Bowling 5/11)
T20 LEAGUE
Most Runs Latoya Garraway (161 runs – Highest Score 47 Not Out)
Most Wickets Talia Baksh (8 wickets – Best Bowling 3/13)
T10 LEAGUE
Most Runs Aaliyah Williams (51 runs – Highest Score 26)
Most Wickets Rachael-Ann Dookhoo (4 wickets – Best Bowling 2/1)
UWI WCC Captains: Talia Baksh (30 Overs) and Nadra Dwarika-Baptiste (T10 and T20)
Coaching Staff: Stephanie Power and Keshava Ramphal
Members of The UWI WCC
1. ALEXANDER, Onika
2. ASGARALI, Nadia
3. BAKSH, Talia
4. BENJAMIN, Vodonna
5. BERNARD, Cristal
6. BHAGWANDEEN, Risa
7. DOOKHOO, Rachael-Ann
8. DWARIKA-BAPTISTE, Nadra
9. GARRAWAY, Latoya (Guyana)
10. HERBERT, Anastasiya
11. JOHNSON, Mikhaila
12. Mc DOWELL, Kimi-mia
13. MADOO, Victoria
14. MAHABIR, Hema
15. MATTHEWS, Allison
16. NANAN-RAMSUMAIR, Tammika
17. NARINE, Saabera
18. NELSON, Summer
19. NINAH, Natalie
20. REGIS, Ahkma (St Lucia)
21. SUBHASINGH, Catherina
22. WILLIAMS, Aaliyah (Invited Foreign Player – Barbados)
23. WILLIAMS, Emily
24. WONG, Lorelei
Coach: Stephanie Power
Manager (Ag.): Nadra Dwarika-Baptiste
