UWI WOMEN’S CRICKET CLUB PROMOTED TO PREMIERSHIP

ST. AUGUSTINE, Trinidad and Tobago. June 13, 2020 – The UWI Women’s Cricket Club (UWI WCC) will compete in the Premiership Division in 2021 after securing a top-two finish in the 30-over format of the Trinidad & Tobago Women’s Cricket Association’s Championship Division this year.

The UWI WCC, led by Talia Baksh in the 30-over format, remained unbeaten but finished in 2nd place after playing one round of cricket less than the eventual winner Tamana United, when the season ended prematurely due to the covid-19 pandemic.

In the T20 competition, The UWI WCC also finished in 2nd place behind Tamana United, having lost one game early in the shortened season. The team was managed by Nadra Dwarika-Baptiste for this season.

The UWI WCC is made up of students, staff, alumni and friends of The UWI. It operates under the purview of The Academy of Sport at the St. Augustine campus and has been on the rise since 2018, capturing the Super Sixes, T10 and T20 titles. This will be the first time since the club’s inception in 2013 that The UWI ladies, now coached by former West Indies’ captain Stephanie Power, will compete at this level.

UWI Women’s Cricket Club Honour Roll 2020

30 Overs League

Most Runs Tammika Nanan-Ramsumair (62 runs – Highest Score 35 Not Out)

Most Wickets Talia Baksh (16 wickets – Best Bowling 5/11)

T20 LEAGUE

Most Runs Latoya Garraway (161 runs – Highest Score 47 Not Out)

Most Wickets Talia Baksh (8 wickets – Best Bowling 3/13)

T10 LEAGUE

Most Runs Aaliyah Williams (51 runs – Highest Score 26)

Most Wickets Rachael-Ann Dookhoo (4 wickets – Best Bowling 2/1)

UWI WCC Captains: Talia Baksh (30 Overs) and Nadra Dwarika-Baptiste (T10 and T20)

Coaching Staff: Stephanie Power and Keshava Ramphal

Members of The UWI WCC

1. ALEXANDER, Onika

2. ASGARALI, Nadia

3. BAKSH, Talia

4. BENJAMIN, Vodonna

5. BERNARD, Cristal

6. BHAGWANDEEN, Risa

7. DOOKHOO, Rachael-Ann

8. DWARIKA-BAPTISTE, Nadra

9. GARRAWAY, Latoya (Guyana)

10. HERBERT, Anastasiya

11. JOHNSON, Mikhaila

12. Mc DOWELL, Kimi-mia

13. MADOO, Victoria

14. MAHABIR, Hema

15. MATTHEWS, Allison

16. NANAN-RAMSUMAIR, Tammika

17. NARINE, Saabera

18. NELSON, Summer

19. NINAH, Natalie

20. REGIS, Ahkma (St Lucia)

21. SUBHASINGH, Catherina

22. WILLIAMS, Aaliyah (Invited Foreign Player – Barbados)

23. WILLIAMS, Emily

24. WONG, Lorelei

Coach: Stephanie Power

Manager (Ag.): Nadra Dwarika-Baptiste

