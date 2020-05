(AGENPARL) – PERTH (AUSTRALIA), ven 01 maggio 2020

Experts from The University of WA are eager to start work on trying to determine how to ensure the WA public fully embraces any new COVID-19 vaccine that is discovered and that the uptake is high enough to protect the community.

