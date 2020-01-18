(AGENPARL) – Monroe (Louisiana), sab 18 gennaio 2020

ARLINGTON, Texas – The ULM Warhawk women’s basketball team started slow and never recovered, as UT Arlington rolled to a 72-34 win Saturday afternoon at the College Park Center.

“We had a tough day from start to finish, and just didn’t have the consistency and carryover from Thursday night,” ULM head coach Brooks Donald Williams said.

ULM made just one first quarter field goal, a basket by Amber Thompson at the 5:05 mark. The Warhawks were strong on their defensive end, limiting UTA to 29% shooting in the quarter. However, ULM still trailed 14-2 after one quarter.

Gara Beth Self gave ULM a spark early in the second quarter, scoring five points in the first 1:18 to cut the deficit to 10 at 17-7. However, it was as close as ULM would get. UTA went on a 10-0 run, capped on free throws by Terryn Milton, to extend the lead to 20 at 27-7. The Mavericks led by as much as 21 before the break before leading 35-15 at halftime.

In the third quarter, UTA scored nine of the first 11 points. Terryn Milton hit the opening 3-pointer, and Aysia Evans and Marie Benson did the rest of the damage, forcing a ULM timeout with the Mavericks up 44-17 with 7:55 left in the quarter. ULM would get no closer, trailing 57-27 after three quarters. UTA’s largest lead was the final margin of 38, 72-34.

Self led ULM with 15 points, her fourth straight double-figure scoring effort.

“I thought she was really our lone fighter,” Williams said. “She showed a lot of fight, a lot of leadership today. She just never gave up. She showed a lot of resilience for such a young player and one of the least experienced on our team. She showed so much poise versus pressure and a very talented team.”

Evans paced UTA with a career-high 20 points, while Marie Benson picked up her third double double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

